Stars fight bank’s bid to seize property

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Popular actors Lungile Radu and Thomas Gumede, directors of Parental Advisory Productions, are fighting to stop Capitec Bank from attaching their property over a R2.2m loan to their film production company.

The dispute, which is unfolding in the Gauteng High Court, stems from a commercial loan agreement concluded on June 1 2023.

Radu and Gumede claim the bank persisted with court proceedings despite receiving a R560,000 payment that settled the arrears which gave rise to the case.

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