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Stars fight bank’s bid to seize property

Lungile Radu and Thomas Gumede challenge Capitec’s move over R2.2m production company loan

Mduduzi Nonyane

Mduduzi Nonyane

Lungile Radu, Thomas Gumede and Siyabonga Ngwekazi in 'Forever Young'. Picture: (File)

Popular actors Lungile Radu and Thomas Gumede, directors of Parental Advisory Productions, are fighting to stop Capitec Bank from attaching their property over a R2.2m loan to their film production company.

The dispute, which is unfolding in the Gauteng High Court, stems from a commercial loan agreement concluded on June 1 2023.

Radu and Gumede claim the bank persisted with court proceedings despite receiving a R560,000 payment that settled the arrears which gave rise to the case.

Read the full article here.

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