‘There’s a plan to take my life’: The secrets Lt-Gen Mfazi took to his grave

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi's death in July by suspected poisoning is being investigated by a special police team. At the time of his death Mfazi was investigating graft in the procurement of personal protective equipment involving R1.6bn. File photo.

Lt-Gen Sindile “Pitso” Mfazi knew he was a hunted man.

On December 10 2020, at 18.33, the deputy national commissioner for crime detection meticulously noted in his diary a chilling “intel call” from an unregistered number. The caller, claiming to be from the anti-gang unit, warned Mfazi of an active plot to assassinate him.

Seven months later he was dead, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) was quick to conclude he had died from Covid-19 complications.

His widow, Lindelwa “Malindi” Mfazi, never believed it. She insisted he had been murdered and that SAPS members were implicated in a cover-up.

Read the full article here.