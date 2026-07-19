‘There’s a plan to take my life’: The secrets Lt-Gen Mfazi took to his grave

Lt-Gen Sindile “Pitso” Mfazi knew he was a hunted man.
On December 10 2020, at 18.33, the deputy national commissioner for crime detection meticulously noted in his diary a chilling “intel call” from an unregistered number. The caller, claiming to be from the anti-gang unit, warned Mfazi of an active plot to assassinate him.
Seven months later he was dead, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) was quick to conclude he had died from Covid-19 complications.
His widow, Lindelwa “Malindi” Mfazi, never believed it. She insisted he had been murdered and that SAPS members were implicated in a cover-up.
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