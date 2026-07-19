WATCH | How a data analyst is helping consumers cut grocery costs

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After watching his grandmother collect supermarket pamphlets to compare prices and stretch every rand, Shaun Nare realised there had to be an easier way for South Africans to save money on groceries.

After watching his grandmother collect supermarket pamphlets to compare prices and stretch every rand, Shaun Nare realised there had to be an easier way for consumers to save money on groceries.

That childhood memory inspired the 27-year-old commercial analyst from Midrand to create Wallet Hero, a free grocery price comparison website that allows consumers to compile a shopping list and instantly compare prices across six major retailers.

Watching his grandmother compare supermarket pamphlets to stretch every rand inspired Shaun Nare to create Wallet Hero – a free website that helps South Africans compare grocery prices across six major retailers.



Video: Nandi Ntini pic.twitter.com/LlJJ55NKD6 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 19, 2026

The platform compares prices at Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Clicks and Dis-Chem, helping shoppers identify where they can buy their groceries for the lowest total cost.

Watching his grandmother compare supermarket pamphlets to stretch every rand inspired Shaun Nare to create Wallet Hero – a free website that helps South Africans compare grocery prices across six major retailers.



Video: Nandi Ntini pic.twitter.com/LlJJ55NKD6 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 19, 2026

With food inflation and the rising cost of living continuing to place pressure on household budgets, Nare said the response has exceeded his expectations, attracting more than 2,000 users. The site went live last month.

“I grew up with my grandmother, who relied on her social grant. With the little that she had, she would collect supermarket pamphlets and compare prices before going shopping so she could stretch her budget,” Nare said.

“I found myself doing the same thing when I was at university, and it eventually dawned on me that all this information could be placed in one space. Instead of comparing pamphlets manually, people could simply type in their grocery list and instantly see where products are cheapest.”

Nare said he first began working on the idea about three years ago but only focused on completing the platform this year.

The website allows users to type their shopping list into a search bar, separating items with commas. A “smart basket” then searches across participating retailers, compares prices and recommends where each item can be bought at the lowest price.

According to Nare, toiletries and cosmetics have emerged as some of the most searched products on the website, alongside household staples such as maize meal, sugar and meat.

He believes the demand for the platform reflects the financial strain facing many South Africans.

“People are really going through it financially, and I include myself in that. With unemployment remaining high and the cost of living continuing to rise while salaries stay the same, people are looking for any way to save.

“My hope is that Wallet Hero can ease some of that burden by helping families stretch their budgets and keep a little more money in their pockets. If we can help restore a bit of dignity by making everyday essentials more affordable, then we’ve achieved what we set out to do,” he said.

Beyond helping shoppers compare prices, the platform also allows users to report price changes they notice in stores. Prices are only updated once multiple users have confirmed the change, creating what Nare describes as a community-driven platform.

He said one of the biggest surprises has been consumers’ shopping habits.

“Many people assume Woolworths is always the most expensive, but for some products it’s actually cheaper than other retailers.”

He said that South Africans have traditionally been brand loyal but are increasingly becoming price conscious.

“We’re a very brand-sensitive country. Toothpaste becomes ‘Colgate’ and margarine becomes ‘Rama’. But because of the economic pressures people are facing, consumers are becoming more price sensitive.”

The data, he believes, reflects the financial pressures many South Africans are experiencing.

“The response tells me people are really struggling financially. They’re looking for any opportunity to save money because every rand counts.”

For Nare, however, the platform was never about making money.

“Even if just one family tells me they used the website, saved money and were able to pay another bill because of it, that’s enough for me. I know what it’s like not to have enough.”

Originally from Phalaborwa in Limpopo, Nare studied mathematics and statistics at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University before completing a data science learnership. He now works as a commercial analyst, using many of the same data analysis skills to build and maintain the website.

The platform, which he says cost him less than R2,000 to develop, was built during evenings and weekends from his bedroom.

Nare hopes to continue expanding Wallet Hero by adding more retailers and is open to partnerships and investment to help grow the platform while keeping it free for consumers.