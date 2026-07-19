Why buying red meat is burning more of your pocket than chicken

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You are likely paying R12.10 more for a kilogram of beef mince meat than you did a year ago.

The price of boerewors has also increased by R14.56 per kilogram and chicken portions by R5.96, while beef, pork and mutton sausages have risen by almost R20 per kilogram.

SA is one of Africa’s biggest meat consumers, nibbling an estimated 58kg to 69kg of meat per person annually, according to 2025 research published in the Sabinet African Journal.

But consumption of red meat has declined or remained flat as more households opt for cheaper proteins such as poultry.

According to StatsSA’s Average Monthly Food Price, even the price of chicken, which is considered a cheaper protein, has also increased, with a kilogram now costing R87.32 compared to the R83.16 it cost in June 2025.

Red Meat Industry Services CEO Dewald Olivier said the industry continues to face significant challenges, particularly from animal diseases which cause the increase in prices.

He said outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in parts of the country have threatened industry stability and disrupted market access.

He added that China’s suspension of SA beef imports in May 2025 made it more difficult to export surplus beef at a time when global prices were favourable.

Olivier said Statistics SA’s data showed meat inflation accelerated sharply during 2025, while retail prices continued to increase into mid-2026.

“Retail data also shows continued annual increases into mid-2026, with average retail beef prices 2.1% higher, lamb 4.2% higher, chicken 2.0% higher, and pork 8.9% higher in June 2026 compared with June 2025,” Olivier said.

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo said retail beef prices have remained relatively stable in recent months despite disease outbreaks. He said FMD continues to affect the cattle industry, while African swine fever remains a concern in the pork sector.

Although these diseases have placed additional financial pressure on farmers and reduced slaughter numbers, softer consumer demand has prevented sharp increases in beef prices.

“Beef prices in May were about 2% lower than the previous month and only 1% higher than May 2025. Poultry producers have also benefited from lower feed costs following South Africa’s record maize and soybean harvests, which have reduced the cost of two of their biggest production inputs,” Sihlobo explained.

He added that consumers are increasingly switching to poultry because it is a more affordable source of protein.

Livestock farmer Hlobisile Yende, director of The Yende and Partners farming company in Heidelberg, said her entry-level cow prices have increased by R2,000 more than the previous year.

“With red meat being more expensive, my entry-level cow has risen from R12,000 to R14,000, while quality weaner calves and slaughter-ready cattle have generally increased by between 10% and 20%, depending on market demand and region,” she said.

Yende said stronger demand for beef, constrained supply, FMD outbreaks, rising production costs, climate-related challenges such as drought, and higher transport and fuel costs have all contributed to the increase in cattle prices.

However, she said higher selling prices have not translated into significantly better profits because farmers’ production costs have also risen sharply.

“Feed remains one of our biggest expenses, especially during dry periods when grazing is limited and supplementary feeding becomes necessary. Veterinary medicines, vaccines and disease prevention measures have become more expensive, while fuel, labour, electricity and maintenance costs continue to place pressure on farming businesses,” Yende explained.

Another farmer, Nolundi Msengana, said the increase in cattle prices has not kept pace with rising production costs.

“Overall, while consumers have seen higher meat prices, farmers continue to face increasing production costs that are reducing profitability. Sustainable farming depends on balancing these rising costs with fair market prices,” she said.

The agriculture ministry has approved new national FMD control measures that will provide farmers, veterinarians and veterinary authorities with a clear, practical and science-based framework for managing outbreaks while minimising unnecessary economic losses.

Sowetan