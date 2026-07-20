Consumers ditch beef as rising prices force them to rethink meals

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SA imports chicken pieces and the country’s processed meat sector relies heavily on imported ingredients for the production of processed meats, such as polony, viennas and russians. Stock photo

Rising red meat prices are changing what ends up on South Africans’ dinner tables, with consumers buying less beef and butcheries reporting growing demand for cheaper cuts, offal and chicken.

For 42-year-old Sechaba May, the decision to stop buying red meat was driven by the rising cost of living and concerns about his health.

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“I stopped buying red meat some time ago. The price is one reason, but I also wanted to avoid illnesses such as gout. We are living in a difficult economy, so it made sense to cut it out completely,” he said.

May no longer buys red meat for his household and only eats “one piece” at the occasional braai. “I only buy chicken and fish now. Even when I’m at a braai, one piece of meat is enough.”

He said although chicken has become his preferred source of protein, he has become increasingly selective about where he buys it because he has concerns about the quality of some products.

If things continue the way they are, there’s a very high chance that in a year’s time I’ll tell you I don’t eat meat at all. — Sechaba May

Looking ahead, May said he may evemn stop eating meat altogether. “If things continue the way they are, there’s a very high chance that in a year’s time I’ll tell you I don’t eat meat at all.”

Beyond affordability, he believes healthier lifestyle choices are essential, particularly for men. His decision comes as the red meat industry continues to face mounting pressures.

Red Meat Industry Services CEO Dewald Olivier said red meat prices have generally firmed over the past year, although movements differ across products and along the value chain.

Those pressures are now being felt by butcheries, which say they have had no choice but to increase prices while consumers increasingly opt for cheaper alternatives.

May’s experience reflects a growing trend observed by township butcheries.

Neo Moleko-Siphayi of Moleko Meat Company in Pimville said wholesale beef prices have increased sharply over the past year, forcing businesses to pass some of the costs on to consumers.

“We used to buy beef from the abattoir for about R67.50/kg but we’re now paying around R76.50/kg. Unfortunately, that means we also have to increase our prices,” he said.

Moleko-Siphayi said customers are changing their buying habits as household budgets come under pressure. “People are buying more liver instead of brisket or roast beef because it’s cheaper. On the chicken side, they’re buying more chicken feet, necks and offal instead of the more expensive cuts.”

He said the shift has affected business, with sales of premium meat cuts declining during most of the month and improving only around month-end. “The cost of doing business has also increased,” he said.

“Transport costs have gone up, and when those costs increase, the meat industry also feels the impact. In township communities especially, people are looking for the most affordable options.”