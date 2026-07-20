EXPLAINER | Why Rea Vaya keeps suspending services

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Rea Vaya bus services have been halted after unexpected delays, leaving many commuters in Soweto scrambling for alternative transport on Tuesday morning. Photo Veli Nhlapo

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Thousands of commuters have once again been left stranded after another suspension of Rea Vaya bus services, raising questions about why the disruptions keep happening and whether Johannesburg’s bus rapid transit system can be stabilised.

The latest suspension has affected Rea Vaya’s Phase 1B network between Soweto and the Johannesburg CBD, disrupting approximately 15,000 passenger trips a day.

While the City of Johannesburg attributes the latest stoppage to delayed payments and rising operating costs, repeated service interruptions this year have highlighted the financial and operational challenges facing the city’s flagship bus service.

Since the beginning of the year, several Rea Vaya routes have experienced service interruptions.

On February 1, T1 and C1 buses operating between Soweto and the Johannesburg CBD were suspended.

On March 27, Phase 1C(a) services experienced an unexpected suspension before operations resumed.

On April 14, T2, T3, C4, C5 and C6 buses were halted, with commuters advised to use alternative transport.

Most recently, Phase 1B buses were suspended on July 10 and again on July 17.

According to City of Johannesburg transport spokesperson Benny Makgoga: “Rea Vaya Phase 1B buses were suspended twice this year, on 10 July and 17 July. Rea Vaya Phase 1C(a) operated by Alexandra Bus Company, was suspended on 10 July and the buses are currently operating.”

Why have the buses stopped operating?

The city said the latest suspension stems from delays in payments to Litsamaiso, the company operating the Phase 1B buses.

“The city is in the process to pay Litsamaiso bus operating company,” Makgoga said. “There are some delays in the payment caused by the end-of-[financial]-year budget lift and allocations to the bus operating company.

“This occurs every year without any disruption of services, but unfortunately, due to the fuel hike, the bus operating company is unable to keep up with escalating costs this year.”

The explanation suggests that while payment delays are not unusual, rising fuel prices have placed additional financial pressure on operators, making it difficult for them to continue operating while awaiting payment.

Which routes are affected?

The suspension affects Phase 1B, which operates 134 buses between Soweto, the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding suburbs.

Makgoga said: “Passengers are advised that Rea Vaya Phase 1B bus services from Soweto to the Johannesburg CBD, Cresta, Newlands, Greymont, Yeoville and Parktown remain temporarily suspended.

“Phase 1C(a) services between the Johannesburg CBD and Sandton are operating according to the normal timetable.

“Phase 1C(a) buses from Joburg CBD to Alexandra and Sandton are not affected and are operating,” he said.

The city said the Rea Vaya fleet consists of 134 Phase 1B buses and 33 Phase 1C(a) buses.

How many commuters have been affected?

The city estimates that the suspension has affected approximately 15,000 passenger trips every day, forcing thousands of commuters to seek alternative transport at additional cost.

When will services resume?

The city has not provided a date for the resumption of services, but Makgoga said it is “working to resolve the payment for the Rea Vaya buses to start operating. During this time, regular updates to passengers will be given daily through the city’s social media platforms.”

What happens next?

While the city maintains that the latest disruption is linked to delayed payments and rising fuel costs, the repeated interruptions have renewed concerns about the long-term sustainability of Johannesburg’s bus rapid transit system.

Sowetan