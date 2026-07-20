Five things to know about the charges faced by Julius Mkhwanazi

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Suspended Ekurhuleni metro deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday to apply for bail for the third time this year.

He appeared along with his former girlfriend, identified as Witness K when she appeared at the Madlanga commission earlier this year. The pair are charged with the alleged theft of precious stones worth R14m in Killarney, Joburg. Their bail application was rolled over to Tuesday, and they were remanded in custody.

Here is what you need to know about Mkhwanazi

He was first arrested on April 18 along with Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla for allegedly paying a person to impersonate Lerutla in court in 2019. The state accused him of helping Lerutla to find an impersonator. They were both released on R30,000 bail.

On July 9, Mkhwanazi was arrested with former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, suspended head of legal Adv. Kemi Behari, and suspended head of human resources Linda Gxasheka. The state alleges that Mashazi and Gxasheka protected Mkhwanazi after he was accused of fraudulently fitting blue lights to a fleet belonging to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala. Behari and Gxasheka fraudulently increased their salaries afterwards. They were released on R50,000 bail.

On Friday, Mkhwanazi was arrested on allegations that he was involved in the theft of precious stones in Killarney in February 2023.

Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is awaiting a decision from the National Prosecuting Authority in relation to the cover-up of the murder of Emmanuel Mbense, in which Mkhwanazi was also implicated.

Mkhwanazi also faces an internal disciplinary hearing.

Sowetan