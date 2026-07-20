The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

Why buying red meat is burning more of your pocket than chicken

The Red Meat Industry Services CEO says the industry faces significant challenges. Picture: (Supplied)

You are probably paying R12.10 more for a kilogram of beef mince meat than you did a year ago.

The price of boerewors has increased by R14.56/kg and chicken portions by R5.96/kg, while beef, pork and mutton sausages have risen by almost R20/kg.

South Africa is one of Africa’s biggest meat consumers, eating 58kg-69kg of meat per person annually, according to 2025 research published in the Sabinet African Journal.

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Meet Mzansi’s favourite interpreter who stole the show at the Madlanga inquiry

Translator Vusimuzi Nkabinde during the Madlanga commission. He brought attention to the hearings with his way of translating. Picture: (Antonio Muchave)

At 69, interpreter Vusumuzi Nkabinde says he was simply caught up in the moment when he delivered an animated and theatrical interpretation of a witness’s testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Friday.

Nkabinde was thrust into the spotlight after interpreting for WO Mbongeni Mpangase. His expressive and passionate delivery quickly won him praise from those present, with many people sharing videos of him on social media.

His expressive, precise and culturally nuanced delivery earned widespread public admiration and viral acclaim for his masterful ability at translating Mpangase’s testimony.

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WATCH | How data analyst is helping consumers cut grocery costs

Commercial analyst Shaun Nare created Wallet Hero, a free grocery price comparison website that allows consumers to compare prices across six major retailers. Picture: (Supplied)

After watching his grandmother collect supermarket pamphlets to compare prices and stretch every rand, Shaun Nare realised there had to be an easier way for consumers to save money on groceries.

That childhood memory inspired the 27-year-old commercial analyst from Midrand to create Wallet Hero, a free grocery price comparison website that allows consumers to compile a shopping list and instantly compare prices across six major retailers.

The platform compares prices at Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Clicks and Dis-Chem, helping shoppers identify where they can buy their groceries for the lowest total cost.

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