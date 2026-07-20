Top crime intelligence officer set to hand himself over to police

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Senior crime intelligence officer Col Ismail Dawood is being sought for a March 2025 for extortion and assault case.

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Senior crime intelligence investigator Col Ismail Dawood is expected to hand himself over to the police in relation to an extortion and assault case.

Dawood’s lawyer, Adv Piet du Plessis, told Sowetan his client will hand himself over at the Hillbrow police station on Tuesday morning and will then appear in court to apply for bail.

“It’s an old matter arising in March 2025...and the allegation is that Dawood assaulted and extorted repayment of the money [estimated to be more than R3.5m] due to people who made the investments,” Du Plessis said.

Lawyers’ letters sent to the police on Dawood’s behalf in an attempt to temporarily stop the execution of the arrest warrant referred to a section of the prosecuting manual which deals with jurisdiction issues.

I suspect [the complainant] opened a criminal case to avoid making payments and used his police contacts to do so. — Col Ismail Dawood

Du Plessis said Dawood is aware of the case and has since submitted a statement under oath in relation to the matter.

In the statement Dawood said that the complainant had signed an acknowledgement of debt.

“I wish to state that I never assaulted [the complainant],” he stated. “I acted in my personal capacity...to resolve the civil matter concerning money owed to my family.

“At all times I acted within my rights to recover the debt that is still owed. I suspect [the complainant] opened a criminal case to avoid making payments and used his police contacts to do so.”

Dawood presented himself at the Sandton police station on Monday morning, but the investigator was not there, and Dawood and his legal representative left the station.

Sowetan