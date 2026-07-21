Five things to know about Andrea Johnson’s testimony at the Madlanga inquiry

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IDAC,head, Andrea Johnson, testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 06, 2025. Picture:

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When Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson took the hot seat at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday, it was largely to contradict the testimony of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Testifying at the inquiry for the first time on Tuesday, Johnson pushed back against Mkhwanazi’s allegation that the directorate was being used to settle scores.