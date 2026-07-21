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Five things to know about Andrea Johnson’s testimony at the Madlanga inquiry

Idac boss says directorate was not used to settle scores

Sinesipho Schrieber

Sinesipho Schrieber

Journalist

IDAC,head, Andrea Johnson, testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 06, 2025. Picture: (Brenton Geach)

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When Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson took the hot seat at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday, it was largely to contradict the testimony of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Testifying at the inquiry for the first time on Tuesday, Johnson pushed back against Mkhwanazi’s allegation that the directorate was being used to settle scores.

  • She denied allegations that the directorate targeted police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo in a move to delay serious organised crime investigations.
  • She said it was false that Khumalo was arrested because of his leadership role in the political killings task team (PKTT). “I would be remiss if I did not dismiss the suggestion that Lt-Gen Khumalo was arrested because he was the co-ordinator of the PKTT. This suggestion is anything but true. It is as false as it is unfortunate,” Johnson said.
  • Johnson said at the time her office probed the corruption case against Khumalo, it was not aware he was managing the PKTT, and the case could, therefore, not have been aimed at delaying the work of the PKTT.
  • She rejected allegations that Idac acted outside its mandate by investigating Khumalo and other top cops in crime intelligence.
  • Johnson invoked her constitutional right not to be compelled to give self-incriminating evidence specifically in relation to testimony on the allegation that she disclosed a criminal docket to crime intelligence operation support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan.

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