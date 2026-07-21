Investigation launched after 43 initiation deaths across South Africa

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The CRL Rights Commission has opened an investigation after 43 deaths were recorded at initiation schools across the country. Picture:

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The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has opened a formal investigation into illegal initiation schools after the death of 43 initiates across South Africa during the winter initiation season.

On Tuesday the commission announced that it had opened a formal investigation in terms of Section 7 for the investigative committee to find out why deaths and serious injuries continue.

The committee said the investigation comes after growing concerns over illegal initiation schools and criminal syndicates that profit from the practice at the expense of initiates’ lives.

According to the report shown by the commission, here’s how the affected provinces recorded initiates’ deaths:

Mpumalanga: 18;

Eastern Cape: 14;

North West: 4;

Limpopo: 3;

Gauteng: 2; and

Free State: 2.

The commission also identified Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Free State and North West as provinces where the situation is deteriorating and said part of the investigation would focus on understanding the reasons behind the increase in deaths.

The current state of affairs is an indictment on the collective regulatory systems and calls for urgent intervention — CRL Rights Commission

The commission said it will focus on criminality, negligence and failures by the authorities to enforce the law, and it should not be looked at as an attack on the cultural institution of initiation or its sacred traditions.

“The current state of affairs is an indictment on the collective regulatory systems and calls for urgent intervention,” the commission said.

It added that while the Customary Initiation Act provides a clear legal framework, illegal initiation schools continue to flourish because of systemic failures, poor accountability and the commercialisation of the practice.

The commission said investigators would examine why illegal schools continue to operate.

“Common causes of death include severe dehydration, advanced septicaemia, untreated infections, exposure to harsh winter conditions and complications from botched circumcisions,” the commission said.

The investigation follows previous engagements between the commission and government departments, traditional leaders, health professionals, law enforcement agencies and families affected by initiation-related deaths.

One of the key resolutions from those discussions was to close all illegal initiation schools to protect lives and preserve the integrity of the cultural practice.

The commission has called for full cooperation with the investigations from traditional leaders, provincial initiation coordinating committees, the SA Police Service, the National Prosecuting Authority, the department of health, parents and community members.

TimesLIVE