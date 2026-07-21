Planting the seeds of success in young minds

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For more than 50 years, Grassroots Educare Trust has helped shape the lives of children in vulnerable communities. Founded in 1972, the organisation has established a strong presence across the Western Cape and Northern Cape, focusing on early childhood development (ECD) and supporting childcare practitioners through training and mentorship.

In Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape, that mission is being driven by community developer Nomvuzo Funani, who believes every child deserves care, protection and the opportunity to learn. “I wanted to be that person who would help the child to grow and become a confident and strong person,” she said.

For Funani, education is a powerful tool that can protect children, help them develop and create opportunities for a brighter future.

Grassroots believes that raising young children is a shared community responsibility and that quality ECD can be provided in various settings, including homes, playgroups and ECD centres. “By ECD, we mean any setting where young children experience healthy, focused and stimulating growth – whether at home, in a playgroup, or in an ECD centre.

Empowering communities to deliver ECD is the cornerstone of our philosophy. “Our skills programmes are primarily registered with the Western Cape education department. These training programmes focus on implementing quality in both ECD centres and out-of-centre programmes, bringing structure into classrooms and into the daily activities of teachers and playgroup leaders,” said Funani.

Grassroots also provides governance and financial management training to help preschools operate effectively, with sound policies, proper accounting systems, and clear staff contracts and job descriptions.

“Our vision is not only to prepare children for school, but to help raise confident, resilient young people who can build stronger communities in the future,” said Funani.

Funding from the National Development Agency (NDA) has strengthened the Grassroots’ work in Plettenberg Bay, enabling it to reach more playgroup leaders, support compliance at childcare centres, and provide resources such as learner materials and food gardens.

“This assistance is especially important in communities where substance abuse, poverty and unstable home environments place children at risk. The Trust often has to stand in the gap for children whose parents are affected by drugs and alcohol, making sure they still receive the support, protection and learning they need,” said Funani.

With July being Nelson Mandela Month, the work of Grassroots aligns closely with the values of the late statesman. “Nelson Mandela Month is a call to serve others with compassion and purpose. Our work reflects the values associated with Mandela’s legacy: dignity, care, community upliftment and the belief that real change begins at grassroots level,” she said. – GCIS Vuk’uzenzele