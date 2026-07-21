The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

How the NPA got greenlight to seize Maumela’s R326m assets

One of three Lamborghini vehicles seized from the home of Hangwani Morgan Maumela. It does not have a registration number plate. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

The empire of the tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela has crumbled after the state was granted seizure and forfeiture of his luxury cars and high-end homes with a combined valued of R326m.

The court on Monday gave the NPA the greenlight to auction the loot the state believes he accumulated through the R2bn looting frenzy at Tembisa Hospital from 2019.

The NPA will also take over assets belonging to the Maumela family trust.

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WATCH | Taxi boss Sibanyoni to be first witness in ‘Cat’ Matlala trial

Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni will take the stand in the attempted murder trial of Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his four co-accused at the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni is expected to take the stand as the state’s first witness with regard to his 2022 shooting when the trial of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused resumes on Tuesday at the Johannesburg high court.

Sibanyoni is one of the victims in the cases against Matlala, his wife Tsakane, Musa Kekana, Tiego Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama.

They face 25 charges, including the attempted murders of Sibanyoni, actor Tebogo Thobejane, and a friend who was in a car with Thobejane at the time and sustained serious spinal cord injuries.

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EXPLAINER | Why Rea Vaya keeps suspending services

Rea Vaya bus services have been halted after unexpected delays, leaving many commuters in Soweto scrambling for alternative transport. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

Thousands of commuters have once again been left stranded after another suspension of Rea Vaya bus services, raising questions about why the disruptions keep happening and whether Johannesburg’s bus rapid transit system can be stabilised.

The latest suspension has affected Rea Vaya’s Phase 1B network between Soweto and the Johannesburg CBD, disrupting about 15,000 passenger trips a day.

While the City of Johannesburg attributes the latest stoppage to delayed payments and rising operating costs, repeated service interruptions this year have highlighted the financial and operational challenges facing the city’s flagship bus service.

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