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WATCH LIVE | Idac head Andrea Johnson in hot seat at Madlanga commission

She will be questioned over alleged sharing of sensitive case file

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

The head of the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Andrea Johnson, is appearing before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

Johnson has come under scrutiny after revelations at the inquiry. She faces allegations of improper conduct after she allegedly shared with police crime intelligence operation support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan a docket for an assault case opened against him in 2018.

Video courtesy of the SABC.

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