Five key things to know from day two of the ‘Cat’ Matlala trial

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Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala appeared at the Johannesburg High Court on charges of attempted murder of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni.

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The second day of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s trial was marked by courtroom clashes, disputed evidence and repeated attempts by the defence to test a witness’s recollection of the 2022 shooting involving businessman Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

This happened during the cross-examination of security guard and state witness Bethwell Cele, who was caught up in the attack against Sibanyoni while on duty at the Centurion Golf Estate.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and his daughter Nthabiseng Nzama are facing 25 charges that include the attempted murder of actor Tebogo Thobejane and Sibanyoni. They are on trial at the Johannesburg high court.

During cross-examination, Mabusela’s lawyer Adv Nardus Grové probed Cele’s recollection of the 2022 incident.

Here are five key takeaways from the day.

Grové attempted to use still photographs he had taken at about 6am on his way to court to help Cele explain the crime scene. However, the state objected, arguing the images were unauthenticated. Judge Cassim Moosa upheld the objection, ruling that the defence should instead use the state’s crime scene photographs taken shortly after the incident.

Grové also questioned Cele about the number of trees and the distance between where he and fellow guard Francis Mazibuko took cover during the shooting. Asked to estimate the distance, Cele repeatedly declined, saying: “I’m not good at maths or science.”

The court displayed an aerial map of the crime scene, allowing Cele to demonstrate how the white BMW — with the alleged shooters inside — approached the entrance, made a U-turn at the robot and drove into the Centurion Country Club entrance before the shooting erupted. This comes after Cele resisted drawing the route himself, remarking that he was “not an artist”.

Cross-examination revealed that Cele had taken photographs of the side mirror cover he said he shot off the BMW but never told police about them. He testified that he only photographed the mirror after investigators had finished processing the scene.

During cross-examination, Grové put it to Cele that one of the security team’s own bullets could have struck businessman Sibanyoni during the shoot-out. Cele rejected the suggestion but nevertheless testified that Sibanyoni had been shot more than twice and survived. Cele also confirmed that he works for Sibanyoni through another company but insisted he is not paid directly by him.

Sowetan