Andrea Johnson invokes right against self-incrimination in Khan docket matter

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IDAC head Andrea Johnson filed a supplementary affidavit to the Madlanga commission after public testimony on the alleged leak of the docket. Picture:

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Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Andrea Johnson has invoked her right not to be compelled to give self-incriminating evidence before the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Johnson invoked the constitutional right in relation to allegations that she disclosed a criminal docket to crime intelligence operational support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan in a matter in which he was under investigation.

“The allegations are contained in a docket that is now with the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) for a decision on whether I should be prosecuted and for further handling,” Johnson told the commission yesterday.

Johnson took to the witness box for the first time at the Madlanga commission to answer allegations of improper conduct. In 2018, she allegedly shared a docket of an assault case that was opened against Khan.

“Now that the matter is before the NPA, for a decision on whether I should, or not, be prosecuted, various consequences emerge. One of those consequences is the need for me to have my rights protected,” she said.

She based the protection of her rights also on the Commissions Act, which entitles her as a witness not to give self-incriminating evidence. “I hold the view that the commission’s fact-finding mandate does not override my constitutional protection against self-incrimination under any circumstances.”

Johnson, however, told the commission the invocation of the right was not a blanket ban on answering questions about the matter. It was limited only to not answering questions that could be incriminating.

Retired Hawks Col Kobus Roelofse, who investigated the case, told the commission the sharing of the docket details happened before a warning statement was taken from Khan. Roelofse said he regarded the sharing of the docket and the timing of it as improper conduct.

Johnson testified she knew Khan personally but in 2024 she decided to limit her communication with him after media reports alleged a link to the murders of insolvency specialist Cloete Murray and his son Thomas.

“In late 2024, media reports emerged concerning Gen Khan’s alleged involvement with persons allegedly linked to the Murray murders. Those reports concerned me because I had previously met with one of the Murray sons, who wanted to know whether Idac could assist with the investigation. I informed him that Idac could not assist but explained how he could escalate his concerns about the investigation to South African Police Service [SAPS] management,” she said.

She denied the allegation that she was part of a “Khan-Idac” cabal and the allegation that the directorate was used by top cops in factional battles within the SAPS.

The commission continues.

Business Day