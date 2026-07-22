LISTEN | EXPLAINER: Why Gauteng’s taxi industry is threatening a province-wide shutdown

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The Gauteng taxi industry has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Premier Panyaza Lesufi, warning that taxi operators across the province could embark on protest action and shut down services if the government fails to address its grievances.

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The warning comes from the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) and the provincial leadership of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), who say their working relationship with Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has collapsed.

At the centre of the dispute is the MEC’s handling of operating licence distribution. The taxi industry accuses Diale-Tlabela of bypassing provincial and regional taxi leadership by engaging directly with individual taxi associations and operators when issuing operating licences, instead of working through recognised industry structures.

Provincial Santaco chairperson Midday Mali said this undermines the governance structures of the taxi industry, creates divisions among associations and weakens organisational discipline.

“The structures of the taxi industry are constitutionally mandated to represent the collective interests of affiliated associations and members. Such actions undermine the governance of the taxi industry, create division among associations and weaken organisational discipline,” Mali said.

Another major source of frustration is the collection of operating licences.

According to the taxi industry, operators are no longer allowed to collect their licences from the local Transport Operating Licence Administrative Board offices where they submitted their applications.

“Instead, they are required to wait until the MEC announces a date and venue for a centralised ceremonial handover, forcing many operators to travel long distances at their own expense,” said Mali.

The industry says it has repeatedly asked the department to:

* Properly inform regional taxi structures before operators are called to collect their operating licences.

* Give operators sufficient notice before collection dates.

* Ensure no operating licence is cancelled because an operator could not attend a collection event.

* Work with recognised taxi leadership to resolve the backlog in the Operating Licence Administration System (Olas) and other administrative challenges.

Mali said the industry had attempted to resolve the matter through engagement before resorting to public threats. He said letters requesting urgent meetings were sent to the MEC on June 29 and to Lesufi on July 10, warning that the situation could trigger conflict and violence within the industry. According to Mali, neither letter received a response.

“Should our cries and pleas be ignored, we will be left without a choice but to organise a protest march to deliver a memorandum of our grievances to the premier of Gauteng within seven days of this briefing,” he said.

He added that if there is still no response after the seven-day period, the taxi industry will consider shutting down operations across Gauteng’s five regions.

Despite the escalating tensions, Mali insisted the industry’s intention is not to disrupt public transport but to protect taxi operators and preserve established governance structures.

“Our objective is not confrontation, but to protect the rights of taxi operators, uphold organisational governance and ensure a stable and efficient public transport system for the people of Gauteng,” he said.

Diale-Tlabela has rejected suggestions that the government must obtain approval from the taxi industry before carrying out its administrative responsibilities.

She said government has a responsibility to deal directly with issues affecting public transport and should not be prevented from engaging with taxi operators where necessary.

“We are trying to ensure that we deal with conflicts on the ground. So when you say to me I must not do it until you give me permission, I get worried as to why I must get permission from the taxi industry when I’m government,” she said.

The MEC added that she remains willing to work with the taxi industry despite the current dispute.

“They have left me; they’re going to find me where they left me. I gave them tasks, I’m expecting a report. We can still work together like we’ve been working together because we have achieved a lot together, and there’s still a lot to be achieved.

“But they should not want to control government’s movement to its people,” she said.

For now, attention shifts to Lesufi, whose response over the next seven days could determine whether negotiations resume or whether Gauteng commuters face widespread taxi disruptions.

Diale-Tlabela, is expected to meet with the taxi operators on Thursday.

Sowetan