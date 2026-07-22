Northern Cape man jailed for five years for touching his stepdaughter’s buttocks

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A Northern Cape man was sentenced to five years in prison for touching his teen stepdaughter’s buttocks. Picture:

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A Northern Cape man who touched the buttocks of his girlfriend’s teenage daughter has been handed a five-year prison sentence.

Monapule Rantsi was sentenced by the Kimberley Sexual Offences Court for sexually assaulting the teenager.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the offence occurred on December 11 in Homestead, Kimberley.

“At the time, the accused was the victim’s mother’s boyfriend and resided in the same household as the victim.

”He sexually assaulted the child by inappropriately touching her buttocks while she was lying under blankets,“ said Senokoatsane.

The matter was reported to the police and Rantsi was then arrested and later convicted.

During sentencing, the court emphasised that every child should feel safe in their own home, Senokoatsane said.

“It found that the accused had abused the position of trust placed in him as a member of the household and someone regarded as part of the family.”

Senokoatsane said the court also took into account Rantsi’s criminal history.

Rantsi, he said, is not a first-time offender and has previous convictions for escaping from lawful custody in 2011. He also has a 2013 case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm as well as a 2018 robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“In the latter matter, he was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Kimberley regional court on July 7 2026.

“The court further noted that the sexual assault was committed while the accused was on bail for the robbery with aggravating circumstances case,” he said.

Senokoatsane said they as the NPA welcome the outcome of this matter, which demonstrates that offenders who prey on vulnerable children and abuse positions of trust will be held accountable.

“Crimes of a sexual nature committed against children have devastating and long-lasting consequences, and the criminal justice system remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.”

Sowetan