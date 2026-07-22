The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today.

EXPLAINER | How Maumela syndicate used 14 companies to ‘loot’ Tembisa Hospital

The SIU swooped on alleged Tembisa Hospital looting mastermind Hangwani Maumela's Sandhurst home, seizing three Lamborghinis as part of their investigation, in October 2025. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Expired tax certificates, tampered-with B-BBEE documents and cover quoting were allegedly used by 14 companies linked to tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela to milk Tembisa Hospital of millions of rand.

The companies identified are either linked directly to him or his family, and proceeds were used to purchase multiple luxury homes and sports cars.

This is information contained in the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) application for the forfeiture of Maumela’s assets, which was granted on Monday.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

WATCH | Ferrari ambush: Court hears chilling account of Sibanyoni shooting

Bethuel Cele, a security guard at the residential golf estate in Centurion, testifies during the alleged attempted murder case against Vusimusi Matlala and others. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

The Johannesburg high court was taken back to the chaotic day that taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni drove into Centurion Golf Estate in his red Ferrari, only to be ambushed a few moments later by gunmen with AK-47s travelling in a white BMW sedan.

As Bidvest Protea Security officer Bethuel Cele stood in the dock on Tuesday, he detailed how an ordinary shift quickly descended into a barrage of gunfire that left him returning fire with all 15 rounds from his 9mm service pistol.

Cele, who had nearly two decades of experience as a security officer at the time, told the court he was stationed at the estate when Sibanyoni arrived on the night of August 10 2022.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Andrea Johnson invokes right against self-incrimination in Khan docket matter

Idac head Andrea Johnson filed a supplementary affidavit to the Madlanga commission after public testimony on the alleged leak of the docket. Picture: (Brenton Geach)

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson has invoked her right not to be compelled to give self-incriminating evidence before the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Johnson invoked the constitutional right in relation to allegations that she disclosed a criminal docket to crime intelligence operational support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan in a matter in which he was under investigation.

“The allegations are contained in a docket that is now with the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision on whether I should be prosecuted and for further handling,” Johnson told the commission yesterday.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan