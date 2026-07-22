Tshwane asks court to reject Mettler’s urgent bid for reinstatement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Tshwane asked the Pretoria high court to dismiss suspended city manager Johann Mettler’s urgent bid for reinstatement. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The City of Tshwane and mayor Nasiphi Moya have urged the Pretoria high court to dismiss the urgent application brought by suspended city manager Johann Mettler to have his suspension set aside.

Both parties argued that Mettler’s immediate reinstatement could disrupt the municipality and create legal uncertainty over decisions already taken.

Mettler approached the court on an urgent basis to interdict the council’s decision to place him on precautionary suspension and to allow him to resume his position.

Mettler was suspended during a special council meeting at which there were 13 allegations of wrongdoing against him.

In an affidavit signed on July 20, acting Tshwane manager Musa Khumalo answered court papers filed in the urgent matter by Moya.

The [court’s] remedy must not retrospectively destabilise the municipal administration ... — Musa Khumalo, Tshwane's acting city manager

Khumalo said the city was not asking the court to rule on whether Mettler’s suspension was lawful. Instead, it argued that the urgent relief sought goes too far and risks destabilising the city’s administration.

In the affidavit, Khumalo said the municipality’s concern is that Mettler wants the court not only to suspend the council resolution that led to his precautionary suspension but also to invalidate every decision, instruction and administrative step taken since then.

He argued this would create uncertainty for municipal employees, service providers, creditors, financial institutions, auditors, regulators and residents who may have relied on decisions made after the suspension.

“The remedy must not retrospectively destabilise the municipal administration or prejudice innocent third parties,” Khumalo said in the affidavit.

Any changes should happen in an orderly manner that protects the validity of municipal decisions already made, he argued.

Mettler’s application seeks his immediate return as city manager, including restoring his access to municipal offices, email systems, records, staff, delegations and decision-making powers.

Khumalo said this amounted to substantially final relief before the main case has been heard.

The city further argued that Mettler had not identified specific decisions that should be set aside and instead sought a blanket order affecting an undefined number of municipal actions.

Khumalo said such an order would be legally uncertain because it does not identify the affected decisions, the officials who took them or the people who may be affected.

He also argued that third parties who could be affected have not been joined to the court proceedings.

His affidavit also notes that the office of city manager is a statutory position responsible for overseeing the municipality’s administration and finances.

Khumalo argued that replacing the accounting officer without a structured handover could affect governance and service delivery.

The latest filing comes after Moya formally appointed attorneys to represent her in the matter.

The notice filed on July 19 confirmed that the mayor, cited as the fourth respondent, has appointed legal representatives to oppose Mettler’s urgent application.

The court battle follows the Tshwane council’s decision earlier this month to place Mettler on precautionary suspension while an investigation proceeds.

Mettler has argued that the suspension was unlawful and asked the court to urgently overturn it, saying the council meeting that approved the move was procedurally flawed.

The dispute has also spilt over, with DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink launching separate legal action seeking Mettler’s reinstatement.

He asked the court to reinstate Mettler as city manager and block anyone from being appointed as acting city manager, as well as to stop any planned disciplinary actions against him until the case has reached its final determination.

Brink argued that the council resolution was invalid because councillors who were on approved leave were incorrectly counted as absent when the vote was taken.

The legal battle began after Mettler, through his attorneys, sent a letter of demand to Moya, arguing that his precautionary suspension was unlawful and should not be implemented pending a court review.

He contended that the council’s decision was open to review on the grounds of legality, rationality and procedural fairness and demanded written reasons for the suspension while threatening legal action if the city proceeded.

The urgent application is expected to determine whether Mettler returns to office while the broader dispute over the legality of his suspension continues before the court.

TimesLIVE