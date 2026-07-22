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WATCH LIVE | Court hears evidence relating to Joe Sibanyoni’s attempted assassination

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Alleged criminal cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s trial for attempted murder continues at the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane, and three others face 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder linked to three separate shooting incidents.

The charges are in connection with a series of attempted hits, including the attempted murder of Matlala’s former girlfriend, actor Tebogo Thobejane.

Video courtesy of the SABC.

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