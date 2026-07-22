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WATCH LIVE | Mapisa-Nqakula on trial for money laundering

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is on Wednesday appearing in the Pretoria high court to face 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering.

Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly received kickbacks when she was defence minister.

Video courtesy of SABC.

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