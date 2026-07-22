WATCH | Residents trapped as raw sewage floods their homes and streets

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White City residents complain about sewage in their homes and all over Sikhakhane Street, without any help from the Johannesburg municipality.

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Overflowing sewage has become a sickening part of daily life for families living in parts of Soweto and Ekurhuleni, with residents saying they have to cook, sleep and raise children as raw sewage floods their homes and streets while they wait for permanent repairs.

Raw sewage is a major health hazard because it is teeming with harmful bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella, viruses, and parasites. Exposure through direct skin contact, inhalation of airborne droplets, or accidental ingestion can lead to severe gastrointestinal illnesses, hepatitis, and respiratory infections.

Polao Monaheng of White City, Soweto, says the sewer spillage started after one of the neighbours extended their house and removed the manhole that was in their yard and dug it outside. This led to the manhole getting clogged and the sewage spilling. This problem affects about 10… pic.twitter.com/GiOTn3S4f5 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 22, 2026

In White City, Soweto, residents of Sikhakhane Street say nearly two months of sewage flooding has left toilets inaccessible, yards submerged and children unable to play outside.

More than 50km away in Villa Liza, Ekurhuleni, some residents said the recurring sewage spills they have lived with for more than three years have turned them into prisoners in their own homes.

Sikhakhane Street residents believe the problems began after a nearby property was extended and a manhole inside the yard was allegedly moved outside.

Since then, flushing toilets often causes sewage to flow back through manholes and kitchen gulleys and into their yards, they said.

Sipho Dlamini, 50, said: “I can’t access the toilet in my own home. Sometimes the water level rises to the point of almost flooding my house. Johannesburg Water technicians come, but the next day the problem is back.”

Raw sewer flooding in Sipho Dlamini's backyard blocking access to his toilet. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Polao Monaheng said around 10 households are now affected.

“We have logged numerous complaints. The last technicians who came told us the problem could not be fixed by them because the manhole had been tampered with and that we should hire a private plumber. We simply don’t have that kind of money,” she said.

Monaheng said the overflowing sewage has blocked vehicle access to the street, meaning refuse trucks can no longer collect rubbish there.

Polao Monaheng, a White City resident. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

“Our children can no longer play outside because sewer water flows through the street and into the ground where they used to play,” she said.

For Sindisiwe Khathi, trying to clean the street came at the cost of her health.

After joining neighbours to remove sewage waste last weekend, her eyes became swollen.

“The clinic gave me antibiotics and said the swelling was probably caused by an infection from exposure to the sewer water. I was only trying to help my community,” she said.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Austin Mncube said the utility was expected to resolve the problem this week subject to site and working conditions.

“Conventional methods were attempted; however, they did not yield positive results,“ he said.

Residents of Villa Liza in Ekurhuleni walk past raw sewage spillage. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Meanwhile, residents in Villa Liza say repeated sewage spills have become a permanent feature of their neighbourhood.

Anna Mokoena-Malethu, 62, said her family has spent years living with the smell.

“We cook and eat here no matter how bad it smells because we have nowhere else to go. The repairs are always temporary,” she said.

Mam Tsotetsi, 69, said she has considered leaving her home altogether.

“I can’t live like this forever. My grandchildren can’t even play outside because sewage runs past the gate,” she said.

Nombuyiselo Mabizela, 59, from Villa Liza says she feels like a prisoner in her own home, on July 21 2026. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Nombuyiselo Mabizela, 59, described feeling trapped inside her own home.

“When I’m not at work, I lock myself indoors because of the smell. Your home should be a place where you relax, but instead it feels like a prison,” she said.

Some residents believe population growth may be placing additional strain on ageing sewer infrastructure, while others suspect nearby developments could be affecting existing sewer lines. They say they have not received clear explanations from the municipality.

A media enquiry sent to the City of Ekurhuleni had not been answered by the time of publication.