What you need to know about Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s latest court appearance

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Fannie Nkosi was denied bail. He was charged with fraud, theft, and money laundering in Pretoria. Picture:

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The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday applied for the two cases involving theft, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice against Sgt Fannie Nkosi to be centralised.

The Pretoria North magistrate’s court granted the application.

Here are five things that you need to know:

Nkosi was arrested in April and charged with fraud, theft, and money laundering in Pretoria. During a raid at his house, the police found closed dockets, money he could not account for, and ammunition.

In July, the police added another theft, fraud, and defeating the administration case in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. The state alleges that he removed information from a police docket in September 2022.

On Wednesday, the court granted centralisation of the cases and postponed the matter to August 19 in a different court.

State prosecutor advocate Tholoana Sekhonyana told the court the matter is trial-ready.

Nkosi remains in custody.

Sowetan