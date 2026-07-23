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EXCLUSIVE | SA steps up African diplomatic drive after Ghana talks

Government reiterates commitment to protect residents, condemns vigilante actions

Thando Maeko

Thando Maeko

Political Correspondent

Hajra Omarjee

Hajra Omarjee

Political Editor

23 November 2025. Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola addresses the media at the G20 leaders summit. Picture: (Picture: REFILWE KHOLOMONYANE/Sunday Times)

SA has intensified its diplomatic outreach in Africa after a surge of anti-immigrant sentiment and isolated violence.

This week international relations and co-operation (Dirco) minister Ronald Lamola met with Ghanaian president John Mahama to contain a diplomatic fallout with its largest continental partners.

The meeting forms part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s diplomatic drive to several African capitals following weeks of heightened anti-immigrant rhetoric and isolated incidents of violence that unsettled relations with countries whose citizens live and work in SA.

SA seeks to reassure African governments that it remains committed to protecting business, foreign nationals and civilians in the country amid concerns that the anti-immigrant protests could be used to isolate SA globally.

Read the full story here.

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