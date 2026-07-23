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IN PICS | Motlanthe leads discussion on how South Africa is handling migration

Lamola, Jonas among speakers at Sandton seminar

Thapelo Morebudi

Thapelo Morebudi

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe addressing his foundation's winter seminar held at the JSE in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

The Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation on Thursday hosted its winter seminar in Sandton, Johannesburg, under the theme “Continent and Migration”.

Speakers included former president Kgalema Motlanthe, international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola and Mcebisi Jonas, independent non-executive chair of the MTN Group.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe addressing the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation winter seminar held at the JSE in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)
International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola addresses the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation winter seminar at the JSE in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)
Mcebisi Jonas, independent non-executive chair of the MTN Group, addresses the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation winter seminar at the JSE in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe at the seminar. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

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