Johnson admits legal ‘error’ in case against Khumalo

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“It is an error; it was an honest error.”

These were the words of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson while admitting that she made an “error” in her consideration of whether the corruption case against police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo triggered the directorate’s authority to investigate.

Khumalo faces corruption charges related to the SAPS crime intelligence unit’s employment of “unqualified civilian” Brig Dineo Mokwele in a senior post.

The directorate faces allegations that it acted outside its mandate in relation to the matter.

Faced with three experienced legal minds, Johnson made concessions during the cross-examination at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday.

She mainly faced technical questions about whether the complaint by National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams that started the investigation into Khumalo complied with the National Prosecuting Authority Act’s requirements for cases falling within the directorate’s mandate.

Johnson admitted the complaint by Adams lacked substance to back up suspicions of corruption. The NPA Act requires that matters investigated by the directorate should stipulate the grounds on which the suspicion is based.

She said although Adams made serious allegations falling within the directorate mandate, upon further analysis, his affidavit did not substantiate the basis of his suspicion of corruption as required by the NPA Act.

The commission took the view that Adams’s failure to do so means, legally, the matter should have not been investigated by the directorate.

Johnson’s concession about how the Khumalo matter was handled raised questions about whether, since her appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022, she had been applying the wrong legal test when determining whether complaints fell within the directorate’s mandate.

“Would it be a fair understanding that all your approaches to all section 27 [NPA Act] referrals are the attitude you had on this one, based on affidavits that do not have any grounds to support suspicions expressed therein? Have you interrogated their compliance with section 27 before the initiation of an investigation?” evidence leader Adv Mahlape Sello asked.

Johnson responded with a “no” and referred Sello to affidavits her office sent to the commission, adding that they were compliant with the law.

However, Madlanga criticised Johnson for applying the wrong legal test when considering Adams’s complaint’s compliance with the NPA Act.

“Even a law student doing their first year would know that. How you could mix the subjective test and objective test completely escapes me.”

Johnson said her understanding of the NPA Act section 27 (b) required her to apply an objective test when considering affidavits of complaints were compliant with the NPA provisions, adding that her decision on the Adams matter was not reflecting how she dealt with other cases.

It also emerged in the commission that police minister Senzo Mchunu’s office was the one which triggered the investigation against Khumalo.

Mchunu’s office in November 2024 alerted the directorate of Adams’s complaints of interception in corruption cases he opened against Khumalo.

Johnson told the commission that after getting the complaint from Mchunu’s office, without an affidavit from Adams, she asked senior investigator Dylan Perumal to engage Adams. She said the directorate could only investigate the case if there was an affidavit from him.

However, Sello put it to Johnson that by doing so, the directorate “solicited” the affidavit from Adams.

“You did that because you knew the minister’s letter does not constitute a section 27 [NPA Act] referral. Idac decided to cure that deficiency.

“If we look at section 27, it says the complaint must be on an affidavit, so you knew the minister’s letter would not be sufficient to trigger your mandate. And you sought to cure that shortcoming,” Sello said.

Johnson did not agree with the use of the term “solicited” but agreed she issued instructions for Perumal to engage with Adams.

“I do not agree with the [word] solicited. We would have asked him [to file an affidavit],” Johnson said.

Johnson is expected to continue with her testimony today.