Johnson apologises for accusing Mokwele of not being qualified for top SAPS post

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JULY 23 2026 Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into criminality political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. PHOTOS: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.

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After two days of grueling cross-examination, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson made concessions which could have far-reaching consequences on the credibility of the directorate’s police crime intelligence investigations.

The country’s corruption investigating body, within two years of establishment to probe complex corruption cases, has been in the limelight after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused the directorate of acting outside its mandate.

Idac further faces allegations, before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, of being weaponised in top cops’ factional battles as crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan is a witness in two of the directorate’s cases.

Idac’s case of corruption against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo related to the SAPS crime intelligence unit’s employment of “unqualified civilian” Brig Dineo Mokwele in a senior post, is under review by an independent panel appointed by NPA head Andy Mothibi.

Johnson conceded on Thursday that the anchoring accusation of Mokwele not being qualified for an engineering-related position was not factually correct.

She made the concession after commissioner Sandile Khumalo took her through Mokwele’s qualifications, which include a B-Tech in industrial engineering and a qualification in mechatronics (specified in advert) and other certificates.

“I must say to you before I saw these files, the picture painted in my head was that crime intelligence appointed a receptionist from BMW. Until I saw these files, it became clear to me that this person was not just qualified but her qualifications exceeded the requirements,” Khumalo said.

Johnson responded and said: “It is incorrect what I stated in the affidavit.”

She said she made the statement that Mokwele was not qualified for an engineering-related post based on a brief from the directorate’s investigation team, adding that, “I now see that the facts I received were incorrect.”

Johnson publicly apologised to Mokwele and withdrew the statement.

The commissioners took issue with the fact Johnson only withdrew the statement under cross-examination, but did not amend her affidavit to the commission after receiving the files detailing Mokwele’s qualifications.

The qualification accusation factually has fallen away, Johnson said the issue of whether Mokwele had experience required for the position remains.

The directorate also alleges Mokwele’s appointment was a form of gratification in a syndicate looting state funds within crime intelligence, but still has to prove such a case.

Aside from the qualification concession, Johnson also admitted she had made an error in concluding that the corruption case against Khumalo fell within the directorate’s mandate.

She was asked whether the complaint by National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams, which started the investigation into Khumalo , complied with the NPA Act’s requirements for cases falling within the directorate’s mandate.

Johnson admitted the initial complaint by Adams lacked substance to back up suspicions of corruption. The NPA Act requires that matters investigated by the directorate should stipulate the grounds on which the suspicion is based.

Johnson accepted that her office in dealing with Adams matter was procedurally flawed.

There has been public clashes between Johnson and Mkhwanazi that have played out in the media. Mkhwanazi described the directorate’s case against Khumalo in another case recently as ,“war”.

This led to Johnson requesting to be removed from providing oversight to the cases, Mothibi approved the request.

The Adams’ cases has created a headache for Johnson, who now faces an investigation by the directorate’s oversight judge.

MK Party MP David Skosana on Thursday, during an ad hoc committee, indicated the party would open a perjury case against Johnson for “not submitting” documents she promised the committee.

Business Day