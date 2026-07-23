Judge denies misconduct after 8-year paid absence

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Judge Lepona Lekale testifies at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing his fitness to hold office. Lekale has been on sick leave since 2018. Picture:

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A Free State judge who has been on sick leave for eight years while getting a salary and other state benefits says there is no evidence of gross misconduct or incompetence against him.

Judge Lepona Lekale testified at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal on Thursday in Sandton, Johannesburg, which was appointed to probe his fitness to hold office.

Lekale gave an account of his medical history since 2018, which led to his right leg being amputated, along with his left foot’s toes. He also lost his eyesight in 2019.

After hearing his past medical history, tribunal chairperson, retired Supreme Court of Appeal deputy president judge Xola Petse, asked him to comment on what they have been tasked to assess: whether there is prima facie evidence of gross negligence, misconduct and incapacity.

“My condition as it is now appears to border on incapacity in that I was capable of doing work and eventually was not capable of doing so because of my illness,” Lekale responded.

While on leave, Lekale has been using a state-subsidised Mercedes-Benz GLC, the upkeep of which costs the government R500,000 a year

Petse then asked whether the tribunal should take it that there is no evidence of gross misconduct and gross incompetence

“Yes, indeed so,” he responded.

Lekale was appointed to the Free State High Court bench in January 2012.

In August 2017 he invoked the then little-used section 9 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act to sentence seven notorious Free State gang members to life sentences for a string of murders in furtherance of gang activities.

He has not been going to work since 2018 due to his bad eyesight. He said a traditional healer had told him not to take early retirement, as that would upset his ancestors and cause him to be blind forever.

While on leave, Lekale has been using a state-subsidised Mercedes-Benz GLC, the upkeep of which costs the government R500,000 a year.

The tribunal continues.

Sowetan