LISTEN | Maluti-a-Phofong local municipality fails to pay July salaries

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Maluti- A Phofong local municipality in the Free State gives notice to employees of salary delays on the eve of payday.

Samwu in the Free State has confirmed to Sowetan that it has received complaints from its members in Maluti-a-Phofong Local Municipality about salary delays, which were meant to be paid as of Wednesday evening.

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“Our members have reached out, indicating they have received a letter whose contents suggest salary delays because of the municipality’s equitable share being withheld.

“This letter was received yesterday (Wednesday), a few hours before payday,” said Samwu Free State provincial secretary, Thabang Tseuoa.

Tseuoa said that while this is the first time in 2026 that the municipality has delayed the payment of salaries, financial administration challenges go back as far as 2018, which led to the municipality being placed under administration.

Maluti- A Phofong local municipality in the Free State gives notice to employees of salary delays on the eve of payday. (supp)

“I want to believe this is the first time this year, but it has happened in the past when salaries were late, and the municipality failed to pay other third parties also.

“We stay opposed to municipalities failing to pay their employees on time; they have their lives, including arrangements and obligations. They incur more debts and interest when obligations are not met. You can’t just wake up on the eve of payday and say salaries are now delayed; surely the employer should have been able to forecast months before about the potential challenge.

“For us, this is pure bad governance and failure by those empowered to run the finances of municipalities properly.”

The National Treasury recently revealed that it had withheld R13.5bn from 69 municipalities, saying that it will only release a third of the money once municipalities prove that they are paying creditors in line with signed repayment agreements.

According to Tseuoa, the argument on equitable share being withheld is nonsensical.

“Equitable share can’t be a source of income for municipalities, especially huge municipalities like Maluti-A Phofong. Previously, the municipality used to have a reserve for about four months; we wonder what happened.

“It tells a story of bad governance about the current management.”

DA councillor Alison Oates said the salary crisis laid bare years of poor financial management at the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality.

“The withholding of equitable share allocations by National Treasury will have a catastrophic impact on the municipality’s cash flow. But this crisis did not happen overnight. Maluti-a-Phofung has ignored basic financial management requirements for years, and responsibility rests squarely with the municipal council,” she said.

Oates also criticised the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC), chaired by African Content Movement’s Mandla Holley, saying it had failed to hold officials accountable.

“She alleged that during Holley’s tenure, MPAC recommended writing off R3.37bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, while making only three recommendations for corrective action.

“The municipality is budgeted to receive R896m in equitable share funding this financial year, while its monthly salary bill is about R70m, excluding overtime, which has consistently exceeded budget,” she said.

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