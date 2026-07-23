The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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‘It was an honest error’: Johnson admits making mistake in case against Khumalo

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head advocate Andrea Johnson. Picture: (Department of justice)

“It is an error; it was an honest error.”

These were the words of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head advocate Andrea Johnson while admitting she made an “error” in her consideration of whether the corruption case against police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo triggered the directorate’s authority to investigate.

Khumalo faces corruption charges related to the SAPS crime intelligence unit’s employment of “unqualified civilian” Brig Dineo Mokwele in a senior post.

The directorate faces allegations that it acted outside its mandate in relation to the matter.

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EXCLUSIVE | Lamola meets Mahama to repair strained ties with Ghana

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola met Ghanaian President John Mahama in Accra this week. Picture: (Picture: REFILWE KHOLOMONYANE/Sunday Times)

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has met Ghanaian President John Mahama as the government intensifies attempts to contain the fallout from the recent eruption of anti-illegal immigrant sentiment and violence in South Africa.

Tuesday’s meeting in Accra was part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to smooth relations with South Africa’s continental partners after weeks of heightened anti-illegal immigrant rhetoric and incidents of violence that unsettled relations with countries whose citizens live and work in the country.

The engagement follows the postponement of the South Africa and Ghana binational commission, in which both governments agreed to meet at a later date amid escalating diplomatic tensions.

South African companies have a big footprint in Ghana, with more than 100 companies doing business in the West African nation’s mining, telecommunications, banking, and retail sectors. They include MTN, AngloGold Ashanti, and Gold Fields.

Click here to read the full article on Business Day.

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LISTEN | EXPLAINER: Why Gauteng’s taxi industry is threatening province-wide shutdown

A taxi crossing the Nelson Mandela bridge between Newtown and Braamfontein, Johannesburg. File picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The Gauteng minibus taxi industry has issued a seven-day ultimatum to premier Panyaza Lesufi, warning that taxi operators in the province could embark on protest action and shut down services if the government fails to address its grievances.

The warning comes from the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance and the provincial leadership of the South African National Taxi Council, who say their working relationship with Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has collapsed.

At the centre of the dispute is the MEC’s handling of operating licence distribution. The taxi industry accuses Diale-Tlabela of bypassing provincial and regional taxi leadership by engaging directly with individual taxi associations and operators when issuing operating licences, instead of working through recognised industry structures.

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