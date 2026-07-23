WATCH | How traditional healers influenced blind judge to reject early retirement

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Judge LJ Lekale testifies at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing the complaint lodged by Judge President C Musi against Lekale. Judge Lekale has been on sick leave since 2018.

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A Free State high court judge who has been on sick leave for the past eight years has admitted to the Judicial Conduct Tribunal that he declined a medical boarding offer after traditional doctors warned that early retirement would leave him permanently blind.

Judge Lepona Lekale appeared at the tribunal in Sandton on Thursday.

The tribunal is set to determine his fitness to hold office after being on sick leave for years and continuing to earn a salary and enjoy other state benefits, including a subsidised Mercedes GLC.

Judge’s eight-year sick leave costs taxpayers millions | Judge Lepona Lekale after concluding his testimony at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal in Sandton, Joburg, on Thursday.

Video: @ttmbelehttps://t.co/ZY1zY6BFgi pic.twitter.com/Ua6svaRij0 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 23, 2026

After Lekale’s testimony, the tribunal chair, retired Supreme Court of Appeal deputy president judge Xola Petse, asked if his stance was based on the advice of a traditional doctor.

“Yes, I do,” Lekale responded.

Lekale told the tribunal that in 2018 he fell sick and was admitted to a hospital in Welkom. He was later admitted to another hospital where his right leg was amputated, and later the toes of his left foot.

He said during this period he consulted three traditional healers and was told he’d regain his eyesight shortly after conducting a traditional ceremony.

“I was advised to the effect that the blindness would eventually go away and I would be OK. To be honest, the advice was never clear but I expect, even now, that I will be OK because two weeks ago I received a message that my blindness will go away,” he said.

Lekale was later asked to comment on the fact that he remains blind despite being told six years ago that he would regain his sight.

He responded: “I find it very confusing that in 2020 it was said my loss of sight would soon pass but here I am, still suffering.”

Lekale conceded that he was permanently blind, according to diagnoses by medical doctors years ago.

Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin said there was no other option but to refer the matter to the tribunal, as that was the only method to prove judicial incapacity.

“If the JSC finds judicial incapacity, it may refer it to parliament for impeachment and removal from office. The alternative to impeachment due to judicial incapacity is for the judge to apply for early discharge from office based on medical grounds (colloquially called ‘medical boarding’ or ‘medical pension’),” he said.

“But the judge must do so voluntarily. According to the affidavit by judge president Musi in his complaint, judge Lekale was offered the option of an early discharge in 2023, and he declined, therefore leaving no option but impeachment through judicial incapacity.”

Benjamin said the evidence before the tribunal painted an unfortunate and sad picture of Lekale suffering from a serious illness and being unable to continue as a judge.

“It is regrettable that it has to go as far as tribunal for this matter to be dealt with. It is naturally unfair on the Free State High Court and the South African public to remain in limbo regarding his return to the court, especially while two salaries are being paid for the same job (one for him and one for an acting judge who serves in his post).”

He said a fairer and more humane option would have been for Lekale to take early retirement.

“It is regrettable that he continues to decline it. Judge Lekale’s case must give the judiciary pause to reflect on how judges are supported, especially as we mark the UN-recognised International Day of Judicial Wellbeing on July 25.”

Evidence leader Megan Blows asked Lekale if he would agree that his continued absence forced the court to appoint acting judges who had to be paid, thus adding a burden to the public purse.

Lekale conceded.

Earlier, Lekale said his situation amounted to incapacity and there was no prima facie evidence of gross incompetence or misconduct.

Sowetan