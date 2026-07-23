RECORDED | SA Reserve Bank’s MPC announces interest rates decision

The South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee will on Thursday announce its latest decision on interest rates.
Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move
Sowetan
The South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee will on Thursday announce its latest decision on interest rates.
Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.