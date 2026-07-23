News

RECORDED | SA Reserve Bank’s MPC announces interest rates decision

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Reserve Bank keeps policy rate on hold at 7% despite soaring inflation

2

Judge denies misconduct after 8-year paid absence

3

Culinary twins Lebo and Tebo Ndala debut sibling magic on cooking show ‘Twice as Nice’

4

The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

5

ITSHOKENG KEKANA | Legal consistency in Chidimma’s citizenship case outweighs public sympathy

Related Articles