News

WATCH LIVE | State’s first witness in Joe Sibanyoni’s attempted assassination back on stand

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Alleged criminal cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s trial for attempted murder continues at the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane and three others face 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder linked to three separate shooting incidents.

The charges are in connection with a series of shootings, including the attempted murder of Matlala’s former girlfriend, actor Tebogo Thobejane, and taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni.

Video courtesy of the SABC.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Culinary twins Lebo and Tebo Ndala debut sibling magic on cooking show ‘Twice as Nice’

2

The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

3

ITSHOKENG KEKANA | Legal consistency in Chidimma’s citizenship case outweighs public sympathy

4

SOWETAN | SA can’t afford to lose another anti-graft body

5

Ramaphosa awaits ruling as impeachment committee seeks evidence leader

Related Articles