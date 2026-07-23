WATCH | Witness questioned over missing cartridges after Joe Sibanyoni shooting

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Defence advocate Annelene van der Heever cross-examines state witness Bethuel Cele at the high court in Johannesburg, questioning the recovery of spent cartridges and several aspects of his account of the 2022 shooting. Picture:

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The recovery of spent cartridges at the scene of the attempted murder of taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni became the latest battleground at the Johannesburg high court where Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s trial is under way.

Matlala and co-accused, Tsakane Matlala, Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, and Mabusela’s daughter, Nthabiseng Zama, are facing 25 charges, including money laundering and attempted murder of actor Tebogo Thobejane and Sibanyoni.

On Wednesday, Matlala’s lawyer, advocate Annelene van der Heever, challenged state witness Bethwell Cele’s version of events.

'Cat' Matlala and co-accused on trial | Matlala’s lawyer, Annelene van der Heever has described Bethwell Cele as a belligerent witness who answers questions with questions, saying the court should reject his evidence. https://t.co/RE5KyBgHFM

Videos: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/7eyePvWO0O — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 23, 2026

Cele, who is a security guard, previously testified that Sibanyoni, who had arrived at Centurion Country Club Estate in a red Ferrari, had come under fire from gunmen in a white BMW back in 2022. Cele, who was on duty at the time, said he had returned fire using a 9mm firearm.

During cross-examination, Van der Heever put it to Cele that although police had collected spent cartridges from the scene after the shooting, none of those recovered were from a 9mm firearm.

However, Cele firmly rejected the suggestion.

“I showed them where my cartridges were,” he insisted, maintaining that he had pointed investigators to the exact area from which he fired his 15 shots.

“It’s a lie. I fired bullets, they were there. It’s a lie.”

THREAD | Bethwell Cele, state witness is back in the witness dock, and is to be cross-examined by Matlala’s Lawyer, Annelene van der Heever. @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/G2AzHHTJ0o — Koena Mashale (@Koena_xM) July 23, 2026

Earlier, Cele testified that after the police cordoned off the crime scene, he remained outside the tape while officers processed the area.

He said he gave a detailed statement to a uniformed police officer explaining where he had been positioned, where the BMW carrying the gunmen had stopped, and where the Ferrari and Volkswagen Golf R had been parked.

“I told them where I was shooting from and where the shooters were standing so they could conduct a proper investigation,” he told the court.

Van der Heever also questioned Cele about the layout of the crime scene, including the trees and flowerbeds where he said he had taken cover during the shooting.

Van der Heever further challenged his recollection of vehicles at the scene, putting it to him that there had been no Ferrari present.

“If there was no Ferrari at the scene, would that be incorrect?” Van der Heever asked, referring to the lack of the vehicle on the sketcher’s note by the police.

“Yes, those would be lies,” Cele replied, insisting both the Ferrari and the Golf were present.

Cele was also questioned about Sibanyoni, who was wounded during the shooting.

He maintained that he did not know Sibanyoni personally and only learnt afterwards that he was the man who had been shot.

According to Cele, paramedics had intended to transport Sibanyoni because he had been injured.

He testified that Sibanyoni initially ran into the estate and hid during the shooting before later emerging in what appeared to be a security vehicle, rather than leaving in the ambulance.

Van der Heever further pressed Cele on why he could not describe any of the gunmen.

“It was a little bit dark,” Cele said.

“Everything happened very fast.”

He told the court he was unable to determine whether the suspects were tall or short because of the poor visibility and the speed at which the shooting unfolded.

Cross-examination continues.