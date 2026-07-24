Ekurhuleni explains why sewer is overflowing on Villa Liza streets

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Residents of Villa Liza in Ekurhuleni complain about sewage flowing into their homes and down streets.

The City of Ekurhuleni has blamed the disposal of foreign objects into the municipal sewer system as the cause of sewer blockages in Villa Liza, which residents say has caused daily spillages for the past three years.

This week, Sowetan reported on the overflowing of raw sewage, which has become a common feature in the lives of Villa Liza residents and those living in Sikhakhane Street in Jabavu, Soweto.

In Villa Liza, residents complained that the issue has been ongoing for three years with no permanent solution.

Some believe population growth may be placing additional strain on ageing sewer infrastructure, while others suspect nearby developments could be affecting existing sewer lines. They say they have not received clear explanations from the municipality.

Zweli Dlamini, spokesperson for Ekurhuleni municipality, said they have received complaints from residents in Poppy, Chive, Snake Park and Bambanani streets in Villa Liza.

“This has been caused by blockages caused by the disposal of foreign objects into the municipal sewer system. As such, the city has routine sewer cleaning and maintenance; regular flushing and jetting of sewer pipes to remove grease and debris; and scheduled inspections to identify problems before blockages occur.”

To deal with the problem, said Dlamini, they are conducting public awareness campaigns on proper disposal of wastewater and deploying maintenance teams to respond quickly to reported sewer blockages and overflows to minimise environmental and public health impacts.

This, however, is no comfort to Nombuyiselo Mabizela, 59, who described feeling trapped inside her own home due to sewage running on the streets.

“When I’m not at work, I lock myself indoors because of the smell. Your home should be a place where you relax, but instead it feels like a prison. Our municipality has really failed us, and in November they will be expecting us to go and vote. What are we voting for when we live like this? Sewer flowing everywhere and exposing us to infections?” she said.

Nombuyiselo Mabizela, 59, from Villa Liza in Ekurhuleni, expresses her disappointment at having to live with the stench and ill health effects of sewage in the streets. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Anna Mokoena-Malethu, 62, said her family has spent years living with the smell.

“We cook and eat here no matter how bad it smells because we have nowhere else to go. The repairs are always temporary,” she said.

On Tuesday, Sowetan visited the area, witnessing technicians unblocking one of the manholes in Poppy Street.

However, raw sewage was overflowing from the same spot less than an hour later.

Mam Tsotetsi, 69, said she has considered moving.

“I can’t live like this forever. My grandchildren can’t even play outside because sewage runs past the gate,” she said.

Mam Tsotetsi, 69, (in front) and Anna Mokoena-Malethu, 62, complain of ongoing sewer challenges in Villa Liza (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

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