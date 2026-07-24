EXPLAINER | Back to school: When restlessness is more than a distracted child

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Paediatrician Dr Doshen Naidoo says parents who suspect their child may have ADHD are advised to seek a professional assessment rather than relying on online checklists or comparisons with other children.

As children settle back into classrooms for the new school term, some parents may notice their child struggling to concentrate, sit still or complete schoolwork.

While restlessness is common, especially after a holiday break, an expert said persistent difficulties should not be ignored across multiple environments for a period of at least six months.

According to paediatrician Dr Doshen Naidoo, parents should look beyond the occasional distraction and pay attention to patterns that affect a child’s daily life.

“The concern comes when there is a decline in academic performance, withdrawal from activities the child previously enjoyed, or repeated reports from teachers about disruptive behaviour, poor concentration, easy distractibility or unfinished tasks,” he said.

He said parents should also be concerned if a child consistently fails to reach their potential despite having the ability to do so.

However, Naidoo cautioned against assuming every inattentive or hyperactive child has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“A detailed medical, emotional and cognitive assessment is essential before making an ADHD diagnosis. In some cases, blood tests and an electroencephalogram may be needed to rule out other conditions. Several medical and emotional conditions can produce similar symptoms, including absence seizures (petit mal epilepsy), hypothyroidism, iron deficiency and emotional distress.”

According to Naidoo, ADHD affects about one in four people to varying degrees and is most noticeable between the ages of six and 14, though many adults also live with the condition. He said if left untreated, its effects can extend well beyond the classroom.

“It can affect academic performance, sport, self-confidence, friendships, family relationships and emotional well-being. Some children become frustrated because they know what they are capable of but struggle to meet those expectations,” he said.

Parents who suspect their child may have ADHD are advised to seek a professional assessment rather than relying on online checklists or comparisons with other children.

Naidoo said treatment often involves a combination of medication, occupational therapy, educational psychology, family support and, in some cases, newer approaches such as neurofeedback and brain-training technology.

“The good news is most children become less symptomatic by the time they leave high school,” said Naidoo, adding support groups can also help families better understand and manage the condition.

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