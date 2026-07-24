LISTEN | Gauteng MEC prioritises toxic gas emissions as he earns a seat at global table

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Gauteng will prioritise cutting toxic gas emissions while protecting jobs and expanding recycling as it seeks to translate its new international climate leadership role into tangible benefits for residents.

This is according to Gauteng MEC for environment Ewan Botha, who outlined these priorities to Sowetan after being elected vice-president for Africa of Regions4, a global network of regional governments driving action on climate change, biodiversity and sustainable development.

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Botha, who has been in office as MEC for just over a year, said the appointment should not be judged by the number of international meetings attended but by whether it unlocks investment for projects that improve lives in Gauteng.

“This position is not ceremonial,” he said.

“It gives Gauteng a leadership role in shaping African priorities on climate change and sustainable development while opening doors to international partners, climate finance and ensuring African realities are reflected globally.”

He said Africa contributes less than 5% of global carbon dioxide emissions but continues to bear the brunt of climate disasters, pointing to recent flooding in Limpopo and the recurring floods that have devastated KwaZulu-Natal over the past six years.

Closer to home, Botha said improving Gauteng’s air quality would be among his immediate priorities.

He said the national government is considering stronger regulation of hydrogen sulphide emissions following growing concerns over foul-smelling air in parts of Johannesburg and has installed 128 low-cost air quality sensors over the past financial year to strengthen monitoring.

“We are working on reducing emissions in the province without compromising jobs,” he said.

Botha said his focus would be on building a pipeline of projects capable of attracting climate finance rather than producing more policy documents.

The priority areas include expanded air quality monitoring, flood resilience, urban greening, waste beneficiation, recycling infrastructure, biodiversity restoration and creating green jobs.

“The challenge is not a shortage of ideas,” he said.

“The challenge is turning those ideas into bankable projects that funders are willing to support.”

The Climate Justice Coalition welcomed Botha’s election but cautioned that international recognition must deliver measurable improvements for residents.

Shaazia Ebrahim, the coalition’s digital and communications specialist, said the appointment presented an opportunity for Gauteng to champion African perspectives on climate adaptation, biodiversity and climate finance.

However, success would ultimately be measured by whether communities experience cleaner air, more reliable water supplies and greater protection from increasingly frequent floods and extreme heat.

“Climate change is already a lived reality for many residents across the province,” she said.

“We have seen recurring flash floods, mounting pressure on water resources, persistent pollution and environmental degradation, with poor and working-class communities bearing the greatest burden.”

Natalia Uribe Pando, Regions4’s secretary-general, said Gauteng brings a highly relevant perspective to the network.

“As vice-president for Africa, Gauteng will help amplify the voice of African subnational governments and strengthen our collective efforts to turn climate, biodiversity and sustainable development commitments into real implementation for people and territories.”

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