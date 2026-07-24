SA should study Brexit before curbing migration, says Standard Bank CEO

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By Thando Maeko

Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala says SA should look to the UK’s departure from the EU as evidence of the economic cost of restricting migration.

Speaking at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation winter seminar, Tshabalala said the UK’s exit from the EU was driven in large part by concerns over migration. But the outcome offers a cautionary lesson rather than a template for SA.

He said Brexit has cut UK gross domestic product by 6-8%, reduced investment by 13% and pushed unemployment up by about 4% relative to a scenario in which Britain had remained in the bloc.

His comments coincide with an overhaul of SA’s immigration architecture. The cabinet approved a revised white paper on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection in April, consolidating the citizenship, immigration and refugees acts into a single law.

Some of SA’s largest companies also operate on the continent.

The remarks came during a broader defence of migration’s economic contribution to SA following mass demonstrations by anti-immigrant groups in the country. Tshabalala pushed back on the argument that foreign nationals take jobs, depress wages and contribute little to the country, calling the claim unsupported by evidence.

Migrants function as consumers, tenants, borrowers and entrepreneurs as well as workers, Tshabalala said, adding that they pay tax either directly through employment or indirectly through value-added tax on goods and services.

He said the notion that migrants strain the state’s ability to serve citizens is not borne out by the data. “Further, immigration tends to reduce unemployment. It has the effect of reducing unemployment, not increasing,” Tshabalala said.

“This actually makes a lot of sense to think about. Migrants are not only workers; they are also consumers. They are tenants. They are commuters. They are farmers, they are borrowers, they are traders, and they are entrepreneurs.”

He said they increase the demand for goods as well as the supply of labour. “They rent rooms. They buy food. They use transport. They pay school fees. They start small businesses and they create jobs for local people. In many settings, they also fool the shortages, they broaden skills, and they deepen commercial links,” he said.

“We should also say clearly that migrants also pay tax. Those who are in the formal system will pay tax by way of employment tax, those that are outside the system will buy food, they buy petrol, they buy goods, they will pay VAT, and thereby contribute to the tax system,” he said, adding that the claim that immigrants have a diminution on the government’s ability to serve citizens is not true. “It is not supported by the data either.”

Other speakers at the seminar linked the migration debate to recent unrest. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe said governance failures and weak economic growth, not migration itself, are driving xenophobic violence, and that populist leaders have exploited competition for limited resources among poor communities.

He said central government must act promptly and warned that political instability is a precondition for economic instability.

WATCH | Former president Kgalema Motlanthe speaks on managing the perception of how other African countries see the manner in which South Africa is dealing with the migration issue. pic.twitter.com/jOCeZyLQa7 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) July 23, 2026

MTN Group chairman Mcebisi Jonas said SA’s economic problems stem from weak growth, poor governance, inadequate education and infrastructure failures, not from foreign nationals, adding those problems would remain even if every migrant left.

He said properly managed migration has historically supported the economy, pointing to migrant labour’s role in building the mining, agricultural and commercial sectors.

MTN Chairperson, Mcebisi Jonas on the anti-immigration sentiment in South Africa:



“ We are not a European country on the southern tip of Africa. We are Africans…our markets and opportunities are in Africa” @BDliveSA pic.twitter.com/x18bdls750 — Thando Maeko (@HelloThando) July 23, 2026

— With Hajra Omarjee

Business Day