The AM Check-in | Your top 3 reads today

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WATCH | Mosimane confirms interest in Bafana job, says Broos’ record can be repeated

Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane. Picture: (Lefty Shivambu)

Revered South African coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed he has held talks with the SA Football Association (Safa) about the possibility of replacing Hugo Broos at Bafana Bafana.

Broos initially said he would retire after the recently concluded Fifa World Cup, but it seems Safa wants to keep him another year, even though the association has vehemently denied the claim.

If Broos leaves as expected, Mosimane is seen as the frontrunner to take over, and the former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed on Thursday he had spoken to Safa about a possible return to the national coaching job he first held from 2010 to 2012.

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WATCH | How traditional healers influenced blind judge to reject early retirement

Judge Lepona Lekale testifies at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing the complaint lodged by Judge President C Musi against Lekale, who has been on sick leave since 2018. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

A Free State High Court judge who has been on sick leave for the past eight years has admitted to the Judicial Conduct Tribunal that he declined a medical boarding offer after traditional doctors warned that early retirement would leave him permanently blind.

Judge Lepona Lekale appeared at the tribunal in Sandton on Thursday.

The tribunal is set to determine his fitness to hold office after being on sick leave for years and continuing to earn a salary and enjoy other state benefits, including a subsidised Mercedes GLC.

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Johnson apologises for accusing Mokwele of not being qualified for top SAPS post

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson testifies before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

After two days of gruelling cross-examination, Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson made concessions that could have far-reaching consequences on the credibility of the directorate’s police crime intelligence investigations.

The country’s corruption investigating body, within two years of establishment to probe complex corruption cases, has been in the limelight after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused the directorate of acting outside its mandate.

Idac further faces allegations, before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, of being weaponised in top cops’ factional battles, as crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan is a witness in two of the directorate’s cases.

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