RECORDED | DJ Warras’ murder accused in court for pre-trial hearing

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Two men accused of killing Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock are expected to appear in the Johannesburg high court for a pre-trial hearing on Friday.

Victor Majola and Armando Pacula are accused of killing DJ Warras in the Joburg CBD in December 2025.

Video courtesy of the SABC.

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