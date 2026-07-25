Police reset moves from promises to action as 140 high-crime stations targeted

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The government’s long-promised overhaul of policing has officially moved from the drawing board to implementation, with 140 of South Africa’s highest-crime police stations set to become testing grounds for sweeping reforms aimed at restoring public confidence in the SAPS.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia on Saturday announced that the country’s new police reset agenda has entered the implementation phase following the conclusion of the second police MINMEC meeting of the year in White River, Mpumalanga.

The two-day meeting, attended by national and provincial policing leaders, saw all provincial MECs responsible for community safety unanimously back the reform programme, which the government says will modernise policing, strengthen intelligence capabilities, improve accountability and target organised crime.

“We have moved decisively from diagnosis to core implementation,” Cachalia said.

Among the first priorities will be intensive intervention at 140 police station precincts identified as high-crime areas. Those stations will receive additional operational support, improved infrastructure, better resources and stricter performance monitoring, with the aim of delivering measurable improvements in policing and public service.

The reforms will also focus on rebuilding crime intelligence and detective services, expanding intelligence-led policing, strengthening responses to gender-based violence and femicide, tackling gang violence and organised crime, and cracking down on illegal liquor outlets linked to violent crime.

At the centre of the new approach will be the rollout of the National Organised Crime Strategy, led by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which aims to co-ordinate intelligence and policing operations against criminal syndicates operating across provincial borders.

Cachalia said policing alone could not solve South Africa’s crime crisis, and the government would strengthen community policing forums while expanding partnerships with businesses, faith organisations, traditional leaders and civil society.

A five-year implementation framework for the community patrollers programme has also been approved. The government said community patrollers would support police visibility but would not replace sworn police officers.

The meeting endorsed the National Liquor Action Plan as part of efforts to reduce alcohol-fuelled violence. Cachalia also reaffirmed the commitment to improving the policing response to gender-based violence and femicide.

Behind the operational changes, he said, were pending significant institutional reforms.

These include tighter vetting processes, lifestyle audits, stronger anti-corruption measures, improved consequence management and procurement reforms aimed at reducing corruption and ensuring more money reaches front-line policing.

Technology upgrades will also form part of the overhaul, with plans to modernise police stations, digitise policing systems and improve investigative capabilities.

Cachalia said implementation had already begun in several areas.

Crime intelligence was increasingly being restored as the “nerve centre” of proactive policing, contributing to recent operations targeting organised crime, illegal firearms, drug trafficking and violent offenders.

He also said funded vacancies were being filled across the SAPS, including key posts in crime intelligence and operational policing.

Cachalia, together with provincial premiers and MECs, is expected to announce four new provincial police commissioners shortly in a move aimed at stabilising leadership structures.

Meanwhile, the recruitment of 5,500 new police constables under Project 11,000 is progressing, with training expected to begin at SAPS academies in the coming months.

Cachalia acknowledged that South Africans would judge the programme by results rather than promises.

“South Africans expect more than commitments. They expect results. They expect safer communities. Above all, they expect a police service they can trust.”

He said the resolutions adopted at the meeting established a common national reform agenda with mechanisms for accountability, adding that implementation had already begun.

“The reset agenda is no longer a reform proposal. It has entered the implementation phase.”

TimesLIVE