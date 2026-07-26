Alleged mastermind behind murder of DA councillor candidate to appear in court

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Police have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Dunoon Ward 104 by-election candidate and community activist Sinovuyo Dyokwe. Picture:

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The alleged mastermind behind the murder of DA candidate councillor Sinovuyo Miranda Dyokwe is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday after his arrest over the weekend.

On Sunday, Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the 37-year-old suspect faces charges of murder and extortion.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder and extortion,” said Traut.

“The 37-year-old suspect was arrested during a joint intelligence-driven operation conducted by provincial serious violent crimes investigations detectives and the SAPS special task force in Parklands, Cape Town, on Saturday, July 25, after he had allegedly been evading arrest.”

Dyokwe was shot dead on June 20 after taking part in voter registration activities in Dunoon.

According to Traut, the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

“The diligent investigation by Western Cape serious violent crime investigation detectives into the murder of DA candidate councillor Ms Sinovuyo Miranda Dyokwe has culminated in the arrest of the alleged mastermind behind her killing.”

Traut said the arrest follows an intensive investigation during which detectives acted on information received from members of the public regarding the suspect’s whereabouts.

“The suspect has been positively linked to the murder through the ongoing investigation,” he said.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had allegedly been subjected to extortion and was reportedly forced to pay protection money. It is further alleged that after she refused to continue making these payments, threats were made against her,” said Traut.

Investigators allege that on the day of the murder, Dyokwe was followed after leaving voter registration activities.

“The investigation further revealed that on Friday, June 20, while returning home after participating in voter registration activities in Dunoon, she was allegedly followed before two armed suspects fatally shot her,” he said.

“During the operation police seized the vehicle allegedly used in the commission of the offence as well as seven cellphones that will form part of the ongoing investigation,” he said.

The investigation is continuing, and more arrests are expected as detectives continue to pursue all those involved in this matter.

Western Cape acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Luyanda Damoyi praised the detectives and members involved in the investigation.

TimesLIVE