Court orders DNA test in IVF dispute

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A couple from Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal have secured a court order authorising a DNA test on a nine-year-old boy who they believe is biologically theirs after their embryo was allegedly given to an Indian woman at a fertility clinic 10 years ago.

The woman who gave birth to the child initially opposed their application, arguing that the matter should first be dealt with by the office of the Family Advocate.

But after a legal expert and a clinical psychologist weighed in, Durban high court judge Nomfundo Sipunzi granted an order, taken by consent, directing that the birth mother take the boy to a local laboratory before the end of July, where a DNA swab will be taken.