Lamola slams Ghana over migration ‘cheap shots’

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Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola in Johannesburg on July 23 2026. Picture:

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Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola says Ghana’s intention to take SA to the African Union over the country’s recent immigration tensions is premature.

According to Lamola, Ghana is pointing fingers instead of engaging constructively on the continent’s broader migration crisis.

This comes as the Inter-Ministerial Committee revealed that more than 72,900 foreign nationals had been repatriated, 354 criminal cases had been registered and nearly 29,000 immigration-related court matters had been finalised as government intensifies its immigration enforcement campaign.

Lamola’s remarks follow his recent visit to Accra as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy, where he met Ghanaian President John Mahama and Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to discuss concerns surrounding South Africa’s immigration operations.

Speaking at a media briefing in Hatfield on Sunday, Lamola said discussions with the Ghanaian government reaffirmed the long-standing relationship between the two countries and recognised South Africa’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration laws.

“Ghana acknowledged that South Africa is a sovereign country and has the right to enforce its immigration laws, just as Ghana has the right to enforce its own,” Lamola said.

He said Ghana’s primary concern centred on violence accompanying anti-immigration protests and the perception that private groups had taken immigration enforcement into their own hands. “We responded that South African authorities have acted.

“There have been arrests of those impersonating police officers and those involved in criminal acts during these protests. There is no impunity. There is action by law enforcement,” he said.

Lamola added that South Africa had also informed Ghana that criminal cases involving attacks on foreign nationals, including the killing of a Ghanaian national in Nyanga, Western Cape, remained active police investigations.

He confirmed that the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights had notified South Africa of an upcoming visit to engage government and other stakeholders on the issue.

“We have invited them to South Africa. We are a constitutional democracy that is open and transparent. Government, human rights bodies and other stakeholders will engage with them on the actions that have been taken,” he said.

“This debate should not become one of finger-pointing or cheap political scoring against South Africa by labelling the country xenophobic or Afrophobic. That will not resolve the problem.”

He argued that irregular migration was a continental challenge driven by deeper structural issues.

“The discussion must deal with the root causes of migration — economic challenges, unemployment, governance, peace and security, and climate change. Those are the factors that lead people to leave their countries.

“Framing the debate in that context will lead to constructive engagement rather than targeting one country,” he said.

Lamola noted that SA remains the continent’s largest destination for migrants, placing immense pressure on state resources without the financial support available to some North African countries managing similar migration routes.

“At this stage, however, we believe it may still be premature to elevate the matter further while reports still need to be processed and while we continue engaging with the Commission. We will deal with the matter through the appropriate African Union platforms,” he said.

Lamola added that the Mid-Year Executive Council Meeting of the African Union begins on Tuesday.

“We welcome any comprehensive discussion on migration that deals with all issues, including the root causes of irregular migration. That is the debate Africa should be having,” he said.