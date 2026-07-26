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‘Refugee’ exodus leaves pets stranded

South Africans taking advantage of the Trump programme to offer them a new life in the US due to ‘white genocide’ are leaving hundreds of pets behind, causing headaches for animal shelters

Gill Gifford

Gill Gifford

Senior journalist

Jacqui Martheze and James Mlambo, of Woodrock Animal Rescue, with Tappy, Daisy, Joey and Rhett. They were surrendered this week by South Africans emigrating to the US. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

As another flight carrying Afrikaners prepares to leave South Africa for the US next week, animal shelters have been flooded with calls by “refugees” wanting to surrender their pets.

“I have received at least 20 calls in the past few days — ‘We got our tickets yesterday and we’re leaving on Tuesday and need to give up our three dogs and six cats.’ That sort of thing. It’s cruel,“ said Jacqui Martheze, owner of Woodrock Animal Rescue in Pretoria, a pro-life shelter that is home to about 500 rescued animals.

“I argue with them and tell them, ‘But you applied for this programme; you knew this was going to happen, why did you wait?’ And they tell me things like they didn’t want to upset their children, who are already going through an upheaval,” she said.

Martheze said Woodrock had accepted seven dogs from “refugees” this week but was expecting more in the coming days.

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