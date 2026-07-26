Seven arrested over anti-immigrant extortion and intimidation

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Seven members of the public linked to anti-immigrant activities have been arrested in Polokwane on charges of extortion and intimidation.

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a Nigerian national during a SAPS operation in Parklands, Bellville, Cape Town.

Justice minister and chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said the government was increasingly concerned about members of the public conducting unlawful immigration inspections while impersonating officials from the department of home affairs.

Providing an update on the government’s five-point migration plan on Sunday, Kubayi said authorities had observed individuals carrying out illegal identity checks on foreign nationals and businesses, with some incidents amounting to extortion.

“There are still individuals who impersonate home affairs officials and target foreign nationals and some businesses for these illegal identity searches, and some of them are starting to take the shape of extortion,” Kubayi said.

“We’ve seen a video that we have sent to SAPS to assist us because we believe this is a criminal element and amounts to extortion. We want to urge whoever is involved in this wrong practice to desist from it or face the might of the law.”

Kubayi confirmed that law enforcement agencies had already acted.

There are still individuals who impersonate home affairs officials and target foreign nationals and some businesses for these illegal identity searches, and some of them are starting to take the shape of extortion. — Mmamoloko Kubayi

“We are glad to report that our law enforcement authorities acted swiftly in arresting seven of these individuals in Polokwane, and we would like to issue a stern warning to everyone involved in this to stop,” she said.

She also warned groups that obstruct or confront police and immigration officials during lawful operations.

“We have noted that some groups tend to confront and seek to resist lawful operations by our law enforcement authorities. A case in point is the confrontation between law enforcement officers and some foreign nationals who were resisting law enforcement operations in Bellville a few days ago.

“Again, we would like to issue a strong warning against those who undermine the work of our law enforcement officers or otherwise face the consequences,” she said.

Kubayi confirmed that one person had died during one of the recent operations, with the circumstances now under investigation.

“Regarding reports of individuals who regrettably lost their lives during these operations, we can confirm that the matter is the subject of an investigation by Ipid, and the report will be made public in due course,” Kubayi said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the deaths of four people in Chloorkop outside Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said no arrests have been made so far, and it is too early to tell whether the matter is linked to immigration tensions.

While it has been widely claimed that the deceased were Pakistani nationals, Cachalia did not confirm their nationality.

“One thing I would like to say, though, is that we’ve got to be careful because SAPS don’t keep stats that reflect the ethnicity or the national origins of either victims or perpetrators.

“In this situation, we’re having to ask that question so that we can actually understand the extent to which criminality is linked with the illegal immigration crisis,” he said.

Cachalia said they will continue to investigate such cases “so that we can satisfy ourselves that people aren’t being victimised simply because of their ethnicity or national origins”.

Addressing concerns about conditions at the Musina Temporary Repatriation Processing Centre, Kubayi rejected claims that government had violated the human rights of foreign nationals.

She said government departments, together with humanitarian organisations, had been providing medical care, food, water, sanitation, child protection services and emergency social support to vulnerable migrants.

“We want to reiterate that government and social partners have been coordinating assistance to vulnerable foreign nationals affected by recent tensions and displacement.

“I want to reiterate that there has not been any violation of human rights. Additionally, UN (United Nations) bodies have been on site and can affirm that we’ve been working in the manner that is required from us,” she said.