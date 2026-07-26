State weighs up economic impact of immigration enforcement campaign

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Mmamoloko Kubayi, the justice and constitutional development minister and chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration in Pretoria on April 29 2026. Picture: Business Day/

The South African government is assessing the economic impact of its immigration enforcement campaign, particularly on sectors such as agriculture, tourism and small business.

This was revealed by Mmamoloko Kubayi, the justice and constitutional development minister and chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, during a media briefing on Sunday.

Kubayi said a task team comprising the departments of trade, industry and competition; agriculture; employment and labour; tourism; higher education; and small business development has been given two weeks to engage industries and determine whether labour shortages have emerged.

“We want to understand what impact this has had on the economy and whether there are skills shortages in particular sectors. We also want to determine whether South Africans can be trained to fill those gaps so that we address unemployment while responding to migration challenges,” she said.

Kubayi also revealed that more than 72,900 foreign nationals have been repatriated, 354 criminal cases have been registered, and nearly 29,000 immigration-related court matters have been finalised as the government intensifies its nationwide migration enforcement campaign.

According to Kubayi, the figures reflected the impact of coordinated operations involving the police, the Border Management Authority, the home affairs department, the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies.

We want to understand what impact this has had on the economy and whether there are skills shortages in particular sectors. — Mmamoloko Kubayi, minister of justice and constitutional development

The operations have targeted illegal border crossings, human trafficking syndicates, labour exploitation, fraudulent documentation networks, illegal mining and other criminal activities linked to unlawful migration.

Kubayi said 354 criminal cases had been registered against individuals accused of contravening immigration laws, with prosecutions still pending.

An additional 69 people were arrested in Jeffreys Bay last weekend and appeared in court on Monday.

Kubayi said immigration enforcement remained the responsibility of authorised law enforcement agencies.

“Government is making it clear that migration management is fundamentally a rule of law matter. Criminality will not be tolerated regardless of who is involved,” she said.

On deportations, Kubayi said 68,138 foreign nationals had been processed through the Musina temporary repatriation processing centre between June 14 and July 24.

She said the Border Management Authority had recorded an even higher total of 72,906 repatriations across all ports of entry between June 7 and July 1, including those processed through Musina as well as people who departed voluntarily through airports and land border posts.

“The majority of nationals processed at the repatriation processing centre were Malawian nationals, followed by Zimbabweans and then Mozambican nationals.

“Between the two weeks that we come back to report to you, there is extensive work happening behind closed doors. Some of it we share publicly, some we don’t, but you will see the results,” Kubayi said.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration has also announced that as of August 1, the Musina repatriation processing centre will be scaled down from a capacity of 20,000 to 1,500.

Kubayi added that some countries, including Ghana, had begun repatriating their citizens independently.

She also revealed that SA’s dedicated immigration courts had finalised 28,736 immigration-related cases between April 1 and the end of June, the majority relating to deportations.

Gauteng accounted for the largest share, with 13,312 cases or 46% of the national total.

KwaZulu-Natal followed with 4,973 cases, most of them handled through the Durban central magistrate’s court, while the Western Cape finalised 3,334 cases and the Eastern Cape 2,019.

To strengthen enforcement, the government is now establishing another dedicated immigration court at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng.

Sowetan