Bafana Mahungela abandons plans to call expert witness in Kluyts murder trial

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Bafana Mahungela says he will rely on a medical report as the Kluyts murder trial is postponed. Picture:

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The murder trial of Bafana Mahungela, accused of killing Delta Park High School teacher Kirsten Kluyts, was postponed in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday after he decided not to call an expert witness.

Mahungela, 23, is on trial on charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and the attempted rape of Kluyts, who was 14 weeks’ pregnant when her body was found hidden among bushes near an embankment in George Lea Park, Sandton, on October 29 2023.

Prosecutor Siyabonga Futshana informed the court that the expert witness Mahungela had intended calling would no longer testify because his mandate had been terminated.

Futshana said the parties had met before court to discuss the way forward, during which Mahungela indicated he was no longer calling the witness and was instead awaiting medical records that had previously been ordered by the court.

Judge Ian Cox asked Mahungela to confirm that the expert witness would no longer testify, to which he replied: “I do, my lord.”

Asked whether he intended to call any further witnesses, Mahungela said: “I think it will only be my medical report. Unless there is someone that has to explain it, I don’t know. But it’s only the medical report.”

The state did not oppose a postponement, and the matter was postponed to Wednesday for the possible submission of the medical report.

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