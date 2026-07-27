EXPLAINER | Why SIU secured interim order against Montana’s homes without his knowledge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) secured an interim preservation order against two properties worth about R15m belonging to former Passenger Railway Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana without his knowledge.

This is according to SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho, who maintains the ex-parte basis application used in this case is a preservation order, as it prevents the two properties being sold, transferred or leased while the SIU pursues civil proceedings to recover alleged proceeds of corruption.

“It means that it was granted in the absence and without the knowledge of the affected party (Montana).

“We can confirm that had he been made aware before, there was a risk that the assets that we were trying to pursue would be affected,” Makgotho said.

The preserved assets include a property in Hurlingham, Johannesburg, valued at R13.5m, and a property in Waterkloof, Pretoria, worth R2.25m.

Makgotho said the order issued was an interim order depending on whether Montana filed an application to the Special Tribunal to oppose it.

“If he is opposing, he should come to court on August 11, give reasons why he is entitled to those properties and then we will argue that he is not entitled to those properties.

“Our contest as the SIU is that these properties were acquired through the proceeds of financial irregularities at Prasa as we traced the money trail from Prasa and eventually to him.

“Hence our argument is that he should not be entitled to these properties and he should be dispossessed of them.”

After the order was issued, Montana took to his social media, describing the development as an “abuse of power and systematic onslaught” that he is “used to”.

“It is now the turn of the SIU. It chose to revive the very same manufactured lies to pursue me. The SIU will fail. So, I have read this script before, repeated so many times, in many different forms. As part of my peace, I stand still and watch. All I know is these [sic] will pass,” he posted.

However, Makgotho said “the SIU investigation found that Montana’s legitimate income could not account for the purchase of either property."

This seizure is part of the SIU’s investigation into Prasa’s controversial R5.6bn Integrated Security Access Management System (Isams) contract.

According to Makgotho, the Isams project was initially introduced to improve security, reduce fare evasion and modernise selected train stations before the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Though the project started as a pilot at selected stations, Prasa later expanded it, awarding several contracts and extensions to Siyangena.

By April 2016 the value of the contracts had ballooned to more than R5.6bn.

The investigation found that in June 2014 Precise Trade and Invest received R1.85m from ESS, a company within the TMM group, and another R4m from TMM Holdings.

The company then transferred R2.25m to conveyancing attorneys, enabling the purchase of the Waterkloof property, which was subsequently registered in Montana’s name.

The SIU also uncovered a more complex chain of transactions relating to the Hurlingham property.

Evidence showed that after Siyangena received substantial payments from Prasa, it transferred R13m to TMM Holdings. TMM Holdings then transferred R12m to Botswana-based Midtownbrace, whose account reportedly had a zero balance before the payment.

Midtownbrace subsequently transferred R11.5m to the transferring attorneys, allowing the Hurlingham property to be bought and registered in Montana’s name in July 2015.

Makgotho said the preservation order was an important step towards recovering public funds.

“The SIU welcomes the tribunal order and regards the decision an important step in safeguarding assets pending the finalisation of civil recovery proceedings. The unit remains committed to recovering financial losses suffered by the state, holding those responsible accountable, and protecting public resources from corruption.”

Sowetan